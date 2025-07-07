Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get Used to Us Now'

The other day, we told you how L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was furious because the Big Beautiful Bill prioritizes spending on immigration enforcement.

Now she's mad because ICE is in L.A. doing their jobs.

And instead of doing her job and helping L.A. rebuild from the fires, she's doubling down on attacking ICE.

But Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino has a message for Bass:

NEW: I just spoke to Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino @USBPChiefELC, who was the official on the phone with LA Mayor Karen Bass at MacArthur Park today. I asked him for his message to her, as she demands raids end?



“I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

The post concludes:

'I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles.'

BOOM.

Good. 🔥 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 7, 2025

Very good.

Holy yes that’s what I want to hear! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 7, 2025

That's what Karen Bass needs to hear.

The American people voted for the largest deportation operation in American history in an overwhelming landslide. I hope Democrats continue to die on the hill of illegal aliens and lose more elections. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) July 7, 2025

So do we.

I mean... "Sanctuary Cities" used to pretend that the only thing they wouldn't do is enforce federal law but that lie has been torn to shreds as they actively look to thwart the federal government enforcing federal law. https://t.co/EKSaBVaLvs — RBe (@RBPundit) July 7, 2025

All of this.

The most amazing response from @USBPChiefELC -



BTW true LA natives welcomes @ICEgov as we all sick of what has happened



“I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles” https://t.co/MgAQ38J8OK — SaveCA (@saveCAtoday) July 7, 2025

That's exactly what the response should be.

I voted for this https://t.co/eg6lwm5DDi — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 7, 2025

We sure did.

Finally, some gd cojones https://t.co/BjZ5aiAuTx — The True Clochard (@TheTrueClochard) July 7, 2025

What a change of pace.

