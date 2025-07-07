VIP
Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get Used to Us Now'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The other day, we told you how L.A. Mayor Karen Bass was furious because the Big Beautiful Bill prioritizes spending on immigration enforcement.

Now she's mad because ICE is in L.A. doing their jobs.

And instead of doing her job and helping L.A. rebuild from the fires, she's doubling down on attacking ICE.

But Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino has a message for Bass:

The post concludes:

'I don’t work for Karen Bass. Better get used to us now, cause this is going to be normal very soon. We will go anywhere, anytime we want in Los Angeles.'

BOOM.

Very good.

That's what Karen Bass needs to hear.

So do we.

All of this.

That's exactly what the response should be.

We sure did.

What a change of pace.

