LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a Victor Lap on Lowered Cali Crime Rates

How do you know California's Governor Gavin Newsom is lying? Either his mouth is moving, or he's posting something on X.

This is the latter:

Violent and property crime rates dropped throughout California last year — thanks in part to the $1.1B we've invested since 2019 into safety and security.



We're grateful to @CHP_HQ and other local law enforcement agencies for their steadfast partnership in fighting crime. pic.twitter.com/ZjzUGxMpKd — Governor Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2025

No one believes Newsom.

Probably.

Criminals literally tunneled into downtown L.A. jewelers and stole millions.

cRiMe Is dOwN

Amazing what you can do when you don't report stats or have DAs that refuse to charge. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) April 15, 2025

They are 100% fudging the numbers here.

This is like saying, we reduced traffic accidents by just not responding to them….

Or sayn

We have reduced speeding in the state of California by not writing speeding tickets anymore — Vern (@Tinyv73) April 15, 2025

It sure is.

Because that's what they're doing. When you ignore crimes, crime rates go down.

The reason they dropped is because nobody reports it. When my catalytic converter was stolen the local police said they don't report on those anymore. Then said I could go online to report it. We have home burglaries that are the same. Unless someone died, the cops don't come… https://t.co/1hDp9iP0p4 — Joey - Master of Wit and Sarcasm (@jjstyx) April 15, 2025

Just amazing. Criminals run California, literally and figuratively.

Your statistics don't match the Californians reality.



Look how kids have to walk in their neighborhood in LA, are you proud of it?



Stop brainwashing people and do the work to really make California safe for people. pic.twitter.com/Ij2mXJzoe7 — Alexandru Fartade (@KullAxel) April 15, 2025

Nope. No crime whatsoever.

Tell that to Lowes, Walmart, Walgreen, Target AND hundreds of other similar retail businesses. — ZEAK14 (@ZEAK141126931) April 15, 2025

They're just greedy for not letting mobs of thieves steal their products.

Sorry, what have you invested in security? How much funding has gone to support Prop 36? We're making a prison hotel? How much am I paying in increased Property Insurance, Electricity, and Sales taxes now? Stop squeezing the taxpayers, we have little to nothing left to give. — Nerdatroid (@nerdatroid) April 15, 2025

They'll keep squeezing.

