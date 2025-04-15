Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal
LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a Victor Lap on Lowered Cali Crime Rates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 15, 2025
Twitchy

How do you know California's Governor Gavin Newsom is lying? Either his mouth is moving, or he's posting something on X.

This is the latter:

No one believes Newsom.

Probably.

Criminals literally tunneled into downtown L.A. jewelers and stole millions.

cRiMe Is dOwN

They are 100% fudging the numbers here.

It sure is.

Because that's what they're doing. When you ignore crimes, crime rates go down.

Just amazing. Criminals run California, literally and figuratively.

Nope. No crime whatsoever.

They're just greedy for not letting mobs of thieves steal their products.

They'll keep squeezing.

