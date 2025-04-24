LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust...
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST...
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open...
EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their...
From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office As Dem Releases Cringe...
Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...
Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane...
Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump...
Rahm-Com: Bemused Former Dem Chicago Mayor is Blasted by Unhinged Podcaster Jennifer Welch
Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot...
VIP
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged...

Pete Hegseth Lists What the Pentagon WOULD Have Installed If Seeking to Avoid Woke Media Scrutiny

Doug P. | 9:14 AM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The lefty media must have realized that all their "Signal-gate" attempted bombshells and frenzied quotes from disgruntled Pentagon employees who were fired for leaking weren't going to end up costing Pete Hegseth his Defense Secretary job.

Advertisement

So what's next?

We move on to the next big scandal. And by "scandal" we mean this:

Brace for a ton of "makeup studio-gate" stories.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell torpedoed the media's latest attempt to find a Pentagon scandal: 

The DOD Rapid Response account showed what CBS News was trying to make a big deal out of: 

That's not exactly the Hollywood Makeup Studio CBS News was trying to get everybody to picture in their heads. 

Hegseth responded by naming what he would have had installed if seeking lib media approval:

Tampon machines in every men's bathroom would have earned nothing but praise from the woke press.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust in Media Claims Is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)
Sam J.
EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their Pain'
Grateful Calvin
From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office As Dem Releases Cringe Campaign Ad Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement