Pete Hegseth Lists What the Pentagon WOULD Have Installed If Seeking to Avoid Woke Media Scrutiny

The lefty media must have realized that all their "Signal-gate" attempted bombshells and frenzied quotes from disgruntled Pentagon employees who were fired for leaking weren't going to end up costing Pete Hegseth his Defense Secretary job.

So what's next?

We move on to the next big scandal. And by "scandal" we mean this:

Hegseth orders makeup studio installed at Pentagon https://t.co/MkX5sGz0Yd — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 23, 2025

Brace for a ton of "makeup studio-gate" stories.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell torpedoed the media's latest attempt to find a Pentagon scandal:

This story is 100% Fake News. https://t.co/ya8hXPeZhh — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 24, 2025

The DOD Rapid Response account showed what CBS News was trying to make a big deal out of:

So the desperate and worthless media wants to talk about a “green room” in the Pentagon…..🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/JgCI9cKPXQ — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) April 23, 2025

That's not exactly the Hollywood Makeup Studio CBS News was trying to get everybody to picture in their heads.

Hegseth responded by naming what he would have had installed if seeking lib media approval:

1) Totally fake story. No “orders” and no “makeup” — but whatever.



2) We should have installed tampon machines in every men’s bathroom at DoD instead — the leftist “news” media would have loved that. https://t.co/7LypyVObXJ — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 23, 2025

Tampon machines in every men's bathroom would have earned nothing but praise from the woke press.