Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' Shows Folly of Trans Thinking

No matter how much spin, pseudo-science, and ill-conceived metaphors the Left comes up with, the fact remains that 'trans women' are men.
For some reason, the Democratic Party has gone all-in on this nonsense, doubling and tripling down on defending 'trans rights' (which is just a fancy way of saying they'll put men in our daughters' locker rooms and on their sports teams).
So they'll keep losing, because the rest of us know what's going on and we reject this nonsense.
But that doesn't stop media from pushing the agenda, even when they can't hide the reality.
WATCH:
Man tries on a women’s wedding dress for his wedding on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 14, 2025
“It doesn’t feel like me. I look like a man in a dress and that’s not what I want.” pic.twitter.com/MqTmV0zEyN
Because you are a man.
In a dress.
In Spanish we have this saying: "Even if a monkey dresses in silk, it remains a monkey." (Aunque la mona se vista de seda, mona se queda)— Voces Del Mundo Hispanoparlante (@vmhhoy) April 15, 2025
Accurate.
Oh for crying out loud pic.twitter.com/7zKgDkwa1D— TheGhostOfPatrickHenry (@TheGhostOfPatr2) April 14, 2025
Same vibes.
Umm, that's because you are a man in a dress.— Maggi Poynter (@MadisonProj) April 15, 2025
You should cherish this moment of clarity.
It's a big moment of clarity.
Oh I just listened to it, I totally thought he was going to say something else!! “It can be very difficult when you have………….a very specific vision.”— Dr. QueenofthePugs (@Queenofthepugs) April 14, 2025
'Specific vision' is one way of putting it.
I went to high school with this guy x.x we were in the same choir and everything. Jesus.— 🌑Elder Zimriah🌹זמריה הזקן☀️ (@ElderZimriah) April 14, 2025
Recommended
Dude.
Sir, it's your day, wear whatever your heart desires, but just know, no matter what, you're always going to look like a man in a dress ...because you are a man, wearing a dress. Good day. And congratulations on your nuptials. 🎉— Daughter.of.the.most.high.king (@Christina_v2018) April 14, 2025
The emoji at the end is perfection.
He feels like a man in a dress because he is one. https://t.co/0LVDHm67Zy— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 15, 2025
Nothing will change that.
Ima keep quiet on this matter but….. yea let me not https://t.co/LCdof5KQEI— Richy (@surfboardrich) April 15, 2025
Heh.
They want to normalize insanity. https://t.co/kI7Kxa0PBn— Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) April 14, 2025
They're trying so hard.
"I look like a man in a dress".... There might be a reason for that, just sayin 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/ovS20oqN8r— American Bjorn (@MrBalassi) April 15, 2025
We bet we know what that reason is, too.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member