Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal
LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a...
David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue...
ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash...
So, Flaky and Full of Holes? Trans Activist's Metaphor for Women Is DUMBEST...
Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem
Guy Who Sued Little Sisters of the Poor Has Thoughts on Harvard 'Bravely'...
Former Senator DOUBLES DOWN on Dems Traveling to El-Salvador to 'Rescue' MS-13 Gang...
Trump to Sign Presidential Memo Preventing Illegals From Collecting Social Security Benefi...
Bowman and Bush Tease MASSIVE Reveal, Sparking Twitter's Wildest (and Funniest) Guesses
You DON'T Hate the Media ENOUGH: Check Out How ABC Described Socialist Who...
South Dakota Ranch Family Faces Federal Overreach: A Fight for Liberty and Their...
Hakeem Jeffries Forced to Admit He Has ZERO POWER to Do ANYTHING to...
White House Shares List of 'Sick Criminal' Illegal Aliens Democrats and Media Are...

Dude Does NOT Look Like a Lady: TLC's 'Say Yes to the Dress' Shows Folly of Trans Thinking

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 15, 2025
meme

No matter how much spin, pseudo-science, and ill-conceived metaphors the Left comes up with, the fact remains that 'trans women' are men.

For some reason, the Democratic Party has gone all-in on this nonsense, doubling and tripling down on defending 'trans rights' (which is just a fancy way of saying they'll put men in our daughters' locker rooms and on their sports teams).

Advertisement

So they'll keep losing, because the rest of us know what's going on and we reject this nonsense.

But that doesn't stop media from pushing the agenda, even when they can't hide the reality.

WATCH:

Because you are a man.

In a dress.

Accurate.

Same vibes.

It's a big moment of clarity.

'Specific vision' is one way of putting it.

Recommended

David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Dude.

The emoji at the end is perfection.

Nothing will change that.

Heh.

They're trying so hard.

We bet we know what that reason is, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DRESS TRANS TRANSGENDER WEDDING TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up
Amy Curtis
LIAR: Gov. Newsom Gets WRECKED by Reality When He Tries to Take a Victor Lap on Lowered Cali Crime Rates
Amy Curtis
Gov. Gavin Newsom Seeks Additional $2.8 Billion to Bail Out California's Medi-Cal
Brett T.
ROLL TAPE! Supercut of CNN Hosts and Guests Hating America Proves Dana Bash Is a LIAR
Amy Curtis
So, Flaky and Full of Holes? Trans Activist's Metaphor for Women Is DUMBEST Pro-Trans Take YET (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Former Senator DOUBLES DOWN on Dems Traveling to El-Salvador to 'Rescue' MS-13 Gang Member
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
David Hogg's 'March for Our Lives' Heads for the Unemployment Line After USAID/ActBlue Donations Dry Up Amy Curtis
Advertisement