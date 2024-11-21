PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC Vice Chair

Spare Us, Snow White: Rachel Zegler Records Horrible Video Full of Narcissism and...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump's presidential victory is the gift that keeps on giving. And he's not even sworn in yet.

Since Trump's landslide win on November 5, we have seen leftists fleeing Twitter for the toxic waste dump known as BlueSky, and a few celebrities on the left like Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres have even followed through on their perpetual promise to depart the United States because of a second Trump presidency. 

Of course, the best part of the afterglow of Trump's win is that Democrats seem firmly committed to not learning a single lesson from the election. One of the party's major problems in 2024 was that they simply could not connect with men anymore, particularly young men. (It's amazing that 'White Dudes For Harris' and having 'Coach' Tim Walz on the ticket didn't solve that problem, LOL.)

Maybe part of the problem is that some of the Democrats' Gen Z 'spokesmen' were hilariously feminized and cringeworthy excuses for men, such as Harry Sisson, Victor Shi, Chris Mowrey, and everyone's favorite gun grabber David Hogg.

Now, with the Democratic National Committee looking for new leadership in the wake of an epic loss, guess who might be throwing his hat into the ring? 

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oh, please, let them do this. 

We'll admit, when we first saw this headline, we thought that there was no way the Republican Party could be that lucky. It had to be a fake tweet, right? 

Well, yes and no. It turns out that Hogg is not considering a run for DNC chair but for vice chair. 

Yeah. We'll take that too.

Both Politico and our sister site Bearing Arms reported the news yesterday:

We’ve also learned DAVID HOGG, the Gen-Z gun rights activist who now runs a PAC that recruits young people to run for office, is a potential candidate for vice chair; he told us he is “seriously considering” a run. (Longtime DNC member JAMES ZOGBY is already in that race, Holly Otterbein reports.)

And there was much rejoicing! At least among conservatives. 

Maybe Hogg can entice young male voters by offering them all free pillows. 

Seriously, what is up with those teeth? That is not ... natural. Nor is the rest of his mouth and his weird upturned tongue. 

Strange-looking face aside though, there is nothing about Hogg's positions that appeals to young men. They see through him for the fake that he is.

Does the Florida Democrat Party even still exist? 

That calls for a Homer Simpson GIF. 

Pray Beg GIFfrom Pray GIFs


Please, Baby Jesus. Let us have this.

We're not sure if being DNC vice chair qualifies as an 'adult job,' but it's got to be a lot harder than Hogg's current job, whining on Twitter all day.

If that was a Terry Gilliam movie, we'd watch it. 

HA. We see what he's doing there. Well done, Br'er Rabbit. 

Sure. Make Sisson chair of the DCCC while they're at it. 

Shhhhhhh. Let them cook. 

What more could the DNC ask for in a vice chair? 

LOL. Very well played. 

We knew the Democrats didn't have much of a bench, but this is getting ridiculous. 

Yikes, we didn't even notice that. Creepy. Very creepy. 

YES. Bring back ALL the failures from 2024. That's sure to get the men in line to vote Democrat. 

While conservatives were having a grand old time laughing at this news, some Democrats were ... less than pleased: 

Sorry, dude. That's your roster. They're your problem, not ours. 

Aaaaaand, now we are deceased. LOL. 

We don't know if Hogg running for DNC vice chair will come to pass, but we do know that it is going to be at the top of our Christmas wish list for Santa Claus. 

It would be an even better Christmas present for conservatives than an official Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle. 

Run, Davey, run! Run like Scut Farkus is chasing you down an alley!

