PLEASE Let Them Be This Dumb: Reports Circulate About a HILARIOUS Potential DNC Vice Chair

Donald Trump's presidential victory is the gift that keeps on giving. And he's not even sworn in yet.

Since Trump's landslide win on November 5, we have seen leftists fleeing Twitter for the toxic waste dump known as BlueSky, and a few celebrities on the left like Eva Longoria and Ellen DeGeneres have even followed through on their perpetual promise to depart the United States because of a second Trump presidency.

Of course, the best part of the afterglow of Trump's win is that Democrats seem firmly committed to not learning a single lesson from the election. One of the party's major problems in 2024 was that they simply could not connect with men anymore, particularly young men. (It's amazing that 'White Dudes For Harris' and having 'Coach' Tim Walz on the ticket didn't solve that problem, LOL.)

Maybe part of the problem is that some of the Democrats' Gen Z 'spokesmen' were hilariously feminized and cringeworthy excuses for men, such as Harry Sisson, Victor Shi, Chris Mowrey, and everyone's favorite gun grabber David Hogg.

Now, with the Democratic National Committee looking for new leadership in the wake of an epic loss, guess who might be throwing his hat into the ring?

David Hogg is "strongly considering" entering the race for DNC Chair.



Can the combo of @davidhogg111 and Newsom deliver White voters for Democrats? pic.twitter.com/193tmSTjFQ — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@BlackHannity) November 20, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Oh, please, let them do this.

We'll admit, when we first saw this headline, we thought that there was no way the Republican Party could be that lucky. It had to be a fake tweet, right?

Well, yes and no. It turns out that Hogg is not considering a run for DNC chair but for vice chair.

Yeah. We'll take that too.

Both Politico and our sister site Bearing Arms reported the news yesterday:

We’ve also learned DAVID HOGG, the Gen-Z gun rights activist who now runs a PAC that recruits young people to run for office, is a potential candidate for vice chair; he told us he is “seriously considering” a run. (Longtime DNC member JAMES ZOGBY is already in that race, Holly Otterbein reports.)

And there was much rejoicing! At least among conservatives.

Please…. PLEASE make him DNC chair hahahahah — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 20, 2024

Dream team.....for Republicans. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Truth Ninja (@TruthNinja316) November 20, 2024

Maybe Hogg can entice young male voters by offering them all free pillows.

So my only two phobias until this moment were spiders and heights.



But now? WHY DOES HE HAVE SO MANY TEETH??



This photo evoked a very visceral response in me and I am deeply uncomfortable… https://t.co/UxcB74a6Ba — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) November 20, 2024

Seriously, what is up with those teeth? That is not ... natural. Nor is the rest of his mouth and his weird upturned tongue.

Strange-looking face aside though, there is nothing about Hogg's positions that appeals to young men. They see through him for the fake that he is.

We need a team of Nikki Fried and David Hogg to run the DNC. Florida Dems to the rescue! https://t.co/CluH1eaGWX — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) November 20, 2024

Does the Florida Democrat Party even still exist?

Oh, I hope he gets it! https://t.co/rfQKkXxGCM — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 20, 2024

That calls for a Homer Simpson GIF.



Please, Baby Jesus. Let us have this.

Go for it, I say. https://t.co/DI9kAOyciD — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 20, 2024

Yes! Do it. Put yourself forward for an adult job. Go ahead. https://t.co/FoVPTKGbk4 — CripesSuzette (@CripesSuzette) November 21, 2024

We're not sure if being DNC vice chair qualifies as an 'adult job,' but it's got to be a lot harder than Hogg's current job, whining on Twitter all day.

This is a twisted dystopian movie where a man with no soul goes back in the past tell his past self what he did wrong and then his younger self kills the older version, only to realize that death couldn’t save him, only leaving the Democrat party could.



Fin. https://t.co/PbbgKCA9Ol — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 20, 2024

If that was a Terry Gilliam movie, we'd watch it.

No. Please don’t. This would mean the end of the Republican Party as we know it. https://t.co/nYZWIh2Uah — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) November 21, 2024

HA. We see what he's doing there. Well done, Br'er Rabbit.

Go whole Hogg, I say https://t.co/Q02fLpwJ6a — Sarita Edgerton 1776 (@lonetater) November 21, 2024

Sure. Make Sisson chair of the DCCC while they're at it.

If nothing else tells you, this should cement the lack of seriousness that resides in the Democrat party. https://t.co/2MImJkUU7w — 𝐓𝐗 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞 (@DamnSkippy_2020) November 21, 2024

Shhhhhhh. Let them cook.

Well the Hoggster has all the right qualifications: lies out his ass, talks about sh*t he knows nothing about, and wants to take people’s constitutional rights away. https://t.co/arHHzqpchW — Hopelessly looking for ⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️ (@CrestonePeak) November 20, 2024

What more could the DNC ask for in a vice chair?

The DNC chair pic.twitter.com/78Dqzb7WoJ — Skip the Insurrectionist 🇺🇸 (@Skip_McWiggins) November 20, 2024

LOL. Very well played.

They are really scraping the bottom of the barrel🤣 — Democrats lie 24/7🇺🇲 (@MintFresh76) November 20, 2024

We knew the Democrats didn't have much of a bench, but this is getting ridiculous.

Yea, @davidhogg111 will do wonders for the Dems as DNC Chair!



But of more import, why are those two dressed exactly the same? Do they have some fetish? https://t.co/myWcMW9xwI — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) November 21, 2024

Yikes, we didn't even notice that. Creepy. Very creepy.

They should totally let him. He can take advice from the white dudes for Harris over at the Lincoln Project! https://t.co/VnXS56MlFW — GaucheAnagram (@LeGaucheAnagram) November 21, 2024

YES. Bring back ALL the failures from 2024. That's sure to get the men in line to vote Democrat.

While conservatives were having a grand old time laughing at this news, some Democrats were ... less than pleased:

I need both of these rats to stay very very far away from politics and the Democrat Party https://t.co/9Ef2JuChvn — Max Kuhn (@MaxKuhn01) November 21, 2024

Sorry, dude. That's your roster. They're your problem, not ours.

Aaaaaand, now we are deceased. LOL.

We don't know if Hogg running for DNC vice chair will come to pass, but we do know that it is going to be at the top of our Christmas wish list for Santa Claus.

It would be an even better Christmas present for conservatives than an official Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle.

Run, Davey, run! Run like Scut Farkus is chasing you down an alley!