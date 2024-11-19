Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate...
The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad...
'Ignorant Numbskull': James Woods DROPS Joe Biden for Bragging About 'Climate Change' Spen...
Sorry, Dude, Women Only: Nancy Mace Drafts Resolution to Ban Men From House...
Star Wars Episode X: The Escape of the Bluesky Jedi
We Were First to Call the Election
VIP
Post-Election Meltdowns Set to Heavy Metal and It Works
Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
MSNBC Host Says ‘Normalizing Trump Is a Bad Idea’
Riley Gaines Wonders When Dems Will Kneel for 18 Minutes to Honor Laken...
Jen Psaki Schooled on President Biden's Cabinet Picks and Their Experience
JoJoFromJerz Triggered by Joe Scarborough’s Meeting With Literally Hitler
Back to the Future? Why Some Trump Voters Are Feeling Like It's the...
End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds

HAHAHA! Democrats Conduct Early 2028 Presidential Poll and Guess Who Tops the List (By a LOT)?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:45 AM on November 19, 2024

There have been plenty of themes to talk about in analyzing the outcome of the 2024 election, but one of the most delicious for conservatives has to be that the Democrats refuse to learn any lessons from that outcome. 

Advertisement

Whether it is Joy Reid thinking that even more racism from the left will do the trick next time or Jen Psaki urging Democrats to double down on gender ideology issues, it has been popcorn season for Republicans watching them continue to not get it.

Well, hold onto your hats, Twitchy readers, because the granddaddy of Democrats completely not getting it just dropped -- in the form of an early poll of Democrats' preferred presidential candidates for 2028. 

And you WILL NOT BELIEVE how it turned out.

Take a look and try not to spit out your drink laughing: 

See? We told you about that drink. 

Granted, this is a very early poll, so we imagine far too many Democrats are in denial about what an awful candidate Kamala Harris was. Then again, the party STILL has not accepted that Hillary Clinton was also an awful candidate, so it's not surprising they can't see that about Harris either. (After all, she ran a 'flawless' campaign, right Sunny Hostin?)

But Harris isn't just leading this early poll. She is Secretariat leaving everyone else in her dust. Forty-one percent? And no one else even cracks double digits? 

Please, please, please, please please be this stupid, Democrats. We're with you 100 percent. Harris in 2028!

J.D. Vance must be drooling, LOL. 

Recommended

The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad About Protecting Illegals Is PERFECT
Sam J.
Advertisement

Let's all say our prayers, conservatives. 

We're not sure she would win even that many states. 

But oh, no! Eighteen months? Even three months of her cackling word salads made us all die from cringe. Maybe that's how she plans to win. We will all be driven too insane by her voice to remember to vote against her. 

That's what we said too. But we checked and others like Political Polls and Interactive Polls were reporting the same numbers. The poll was conducted by Echelon Insights and it is very real. 

Vance, by the way, unsurprisingly leads the same poll by a wide margin among Republicans. 

That stands to reason. Vance just won, after all. 

What's the Democrats' excuse for picking the same woman who just got trounced? 

Advertisement

She has our endorsement as well. 

HAHAHAHAHA. YES!

Conservatives probably shouldn't get too excited or comfy about Harris's lead here though. After all, Harris was installed in 2024, but she did run in a real primary in 2019-20. And in that campaign, she didn't even make it out of the starting gate. 

But none of the other names on the Democrats' list are likely to strike much fear into Republicans either. 

Pete Buttigieg and Tim Walz? The 'jazz hands' ticket? 

Unless there is a serious realignment of Democrats and their antisemitism problem in the next couple of years, there is zero chance that the party will nominate Josh Shapiro. 

But no, Democrats do not have a strong bench right now at ALL. 

She's conservative tested, Chuck Norris approved. 

Advertisement

Sadly, anyone on that list would probably still have 45 percent of the popular vote locked up before a single vote is cast. 

But that's fine. The early Electoral College projections are already coming in. 

LOL. The 'J.D. Vance Face' will never get old. 

Well, as we said, it's early. Many feelings are still hurt. And polls like these are generally all about name recognition more than anything else. 

Obviously, we don't think that Harris could survive an actual primary election, let alone thrive in one. But imagine what that primary would look like with all of the names listed above. It would be a dumpster fire of recrimination and backstabbing. 

And Kamala Harris would be Caesar. 

We don't know about you, but we're buying stock in Orville Redenbacher. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS KAMALA HARRIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad About Protecting Illegals Is PERFECT
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons to End Jake Tapper in Debate on Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
'Ignorant Numbskull': James Woods DROPS Joe Biden for Bragging About 'Climate Change' Spending
Grateful Calvin
Sorry, Dude, Women Only: Nancy Mace Drafts Resolution to Ban Men From House Women's Bathrooms
Grateful Calvin
Star Wars Episode X: The Escape of the Bluesky Jedi
Warren Squire
Ex-Agent Tells The Hill Kash Patel Would Do ‘Massive Damage’ to the FBI
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The GOAT! ---> Tom Homan's Response to Dems Getting All Big and Bad About Protecting Illegals Is PERFECT Sam J.
Advertisement