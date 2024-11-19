HAHAHA! Democrats Conduct Early 2028 Presidential Poll and Guess Who Tops the List (By a LOT)?

There have been plenty of themes to talk about in analyzing the outcome of the 2024 election, but one of the most delicious for conservatives has to be that the Democrats refuse to learn any lessons from that outcome.

Whether it is Joy Reid thinking that even more racism from the left will do the trick next time or Jen Psaki urging Democrats to double down on gender ideology issues, it has been popcorn season for Republicans watching them continue to not get it.

Well, hold onto your hats, Twitchy readers, because the granddaddy of Democrats completely not getting it just dropped -- in the form of an early poll of Democrats' preferred presidential candidates for 2028.

And you WILL NOT BELIEVE how it turned out.

Take a look and try not to spit out your drink laughing:

🚨 BREAKING: Kamala Harris LEADS the FIRST POLL for the 2028 Democrat Nomination, 41% to 8% pic.twitter.com/TjRqxlfThs — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 19, 2024

See? We told you about that drink.

Granted, this is a very early poll, so we imagine far too many Democrats are in denial about what an awful candidate Kamala Harris was. Then again, the party STILL has not accepted that Hillary Clinton was also an awful candidate, so it's not surprising they can't see that about Harris either. (After all, she ran a 'flawless' campaign, right Sunny Hostin?)

But Harris isn't just leading this early poll. She is Secretariat leaving everyone else in her dust. Forty-one percent? And no one else even cracks double digits?

Please, please, please, please please be this stupid, Democrats. We're with you 100 percent. Harris in 2028!

J.D. Vance must be drooling, LOL.

Let's all say our prayers, conservatives.

Congratulations, President JD Vance! https://t.co/mUE2NiyIgN — Krieg Blackpaw 🔜 MFF (@Krieg_Black) November 19, 2024

This is the map of Kamala Harris vs. JD Vance in 2028 if she wins the nomination again (imagine 18 months of Kamala on the campaign trail!). https://t.co/4J7gUCTAsZ pic.twitter.com/7nwz269X82 — LT Jonathan Kendrick (@enjoyer_liberty) November 19, 2024

We're not sure she would win even that many states.

But oh, no! Eighteen months? Even three months of her cackling word salads made us all die from cringe. Maybe that's how she plans to win. We will all be driven too insane by her voice to remember to vote against her.

Please be real… pic.twitter.com/KTzJfDApDU — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 19, 2024

That's what we said too. But we checked and others like Political Polls and Interactive Polls were reporting the same numbers. The poll was conducted by Echelon Insights and it is very real.

Vance, by the way, unsurprisingly leads the same poll by a wide margin among Republicans.

Echelon Insights 2028 presidential primary poll



11/14-11/18 LV pic.twitter.com/SJ91OOKcCF — Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 19, 2024

That stands to reason. Vance just won, after all.

What's the Democrats' excuse for picking the same woman who just got trounced?

I enthusiastically endorse Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination in 2028. pic.twitter.com/DXAPCHxc3m — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) November 19, 2024

She has our endorsement as well.

HAHAHAHAHA. YES!

Conservatives probably shouldn't get too excited or comfy about Harris's lead here though. After all, Harris was installed in 2024, but she did run in a real primary in 2019-20. And in that campaign, she didn't even make it out of the starting gate.

But none of the other names on the Democrats' list are likely to strike much fear into Republicans either.

Pete Buttigieg and Tim Walz? The 'jazz hands' ticket?

Not a strong bench.



Harris is Harris.



Newsom *looks* like a president out of central casting, but the attack ads write themselves.



Shapiro is a possibility.



Walz = lol no https://t.co/PHC1HxDaU4 — 🎅 🐿️ 🦆 Wiffleball Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) November 19, 2024

Unless there is a serious realignment of Democrats and their antisemitism problem in the next couple of years, there is zero chance that the party will nominate Josh Shapiro.

But no, Democrats do not have a strong bench right now at ALL.

That’s pitiful! The Democrats have no one! — Max Carter 🇺🇸Trump 2024🇺🇸 (@MaxCartLab23) November 19, 2024

Kamala has my endorsement to run again. pic.twitter.com/luDhOyZQd4 — Finance Reb 🦈 (@OleMissRebel90) November 19, 2024

She's conservative tested, Chuck Norris approved.

The fact that this isn’t a joke proves that the Democrats are so unserious https://t.co/vDhYQKtEFC — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) November 19, 2024

Sadly, anyone on that list would probably still have 45 percent of the popular vote locked up before a single vote is cast.

But that's fine. The early Electoral College projections are already coming in.

we can now project that vice president JD vance has won the 2028 presidential election https://t.co/1pq1VrjO9T — Central Valley Politics (@CV__Politics) November 19, 2024

LOL. The 'J.D. Vance Face' will never get old.

Well, as we said, it's early. Many feelings are still hurt. And polls like these are generally all about name recognition more than anything else.

Obviously, we don't think that Harris could survive an actual primary election, let alone thrive in one. But imagine what that primary would look like with all of the names listed above. It would be a dumpster fire of recrimination and backstabbing.

And Kamala Harris would be Caesar.

We don't know about you, but we're buying stock in Orville Redenbacher.