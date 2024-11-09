Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can

Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:15 PM on November 09, 2024
AngieArtist

For someone born in 1968, MSNBC host and resident shrieking harpy Joy Reid really doesn't understand Generation X at all. Not even a little bit. 

As Twitchy readers know, since Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide on Tuesday night, Reid has been desperately searching for someone to blame. She has tried to blame white women, who just didn't seem to get how 'flawless' it was that Harris got the endorsement of Queen Latifah. She has blamed Latinos, claiming that their abuelas will suffer for their Trump votes. She has even endorsed shunning friends and family who voted for Trump, a sure sign that she is coping magnificently.

Of course, it never occurs to Reid that SHE might be part of the problem that alienated so many voters from Harris. We kind of hope that, as a member of the dead media, it never does occur to her. 

But yesterday, Reid attempted to find a new group to blame that is backfiring on her epically. Watch: 

LOL. You're going to try to blame Gen X? Honey, do you even know us? 

Reid is correct that Trump won the Gen X vote by 53 percent. But no. We didn't vote for 'autocracy.' 

Allow us to summarize for Reid why we all voted for Trump: 

Because your mom. That's why. 

Gen X is the generation that has zero Fs to give. We're not about to be guilted or shamed by a weird, Grace-Jones-hair-lookin' lady on television. 

If it weren't for clips on Twitter, Gen X wouldn't even know that Reid exists. 

We just wanted to be left alone for that simple life. Leftists like Reid wouldn't leave us alone. And now they're finding out what it means to wake a sleeping giant. 

Of course, there's another reason Gen X went the way we did: 

Exactly. Reid is terrified that Gen Xers' children will grow up with a conservative Supreme Court. Well, if that means that eight out of the nine SCOTUS justices can define a woman, we're all for it. 

Legitimate reasons aside, we loved the snarky, sarcastic responses Reid got that are so emblematic of Gen X. 

LOL. We are SO back! 

Wednesday morning was a 'red dawn,' alright. In all branches of government. 

WOLVERINES!

We're going to celebrate with a few games of Pac-Man at the mall, an Orange Julius, and a John Hughes double feature. 

Blast fax kudos all around. 

What can we say? They were warned. 

We also have the best music. Bar none. 

See? Thomas gets it. Harris can have Springsteen. We've got Johnny Rotten and Cherie Currie.

If we do say so ourselves.  

They are salty and delicious. 

Gen X is often referred to as 'the forgotten generation.'

Welp. They ain't forgetting about us now, are they? 

Yes, Reid did again show her racist hate for Latinos in this clip as well. And it worked out exactly the way it should have. 

And we're still young enough that we learned how to use social media. A deadly combination for hacks like Reid. 

OK, maybe not everything about Gen X is awesome. LOL. 

But cringy 80s dance moves and outfits aside, that GIF is still accurate. 

Deal with it, Joy Reid. We don't care what you say, we are not listening to you, and if our votes for Donald Trump make you 'go postal' (to use a favorite Gen X turn of phrase), we only have one thing to say about that: 

GNARLY!

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOY REID 2024 ELECTION

