Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can

For someone born in 1968, MSNBC host and resident shrieking harpy Joy Reid really doesn't understand Generation X at all. Not even a little bit.

As Twitchy readers know, since Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide on Tuesday night, Reid has been desperately searching for someone to blame. She has tried to blame white women, who just didn't seem to get how 'flawless' it was that Harris got the endorsement of Queen Latifah. She has blamed Latinos, claiming that their abuelas will suffer for their Trump votes. She has even endorsed shunning friends and family who voted for Trump, a sure sign that she is coping magnificently.

Advertisement

Of course, it never occurs to Reid that SHE might be part of the problem that alienated so many voters from Harris. We kind of hope that, as a member of the dead media, it never does occur to her.

But yesterday, Reid attempted to find a new group to blame that is backfiring on her epically. Watch:

Joy Reid is upset that Gen X voted for Trump and that Latinos voted for mass deportations of illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/6Ym0lUXXUB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2024

LOL. You're going to try to blame Gen X? Honey, do you even know us?

Reid is correct that Trump won the Gen X vote by 53 percent. But no. We didn't vote for 'autocracy.'

Allow us to summarize for Reid why we all voted for Trump:

Because your mom. That's why.

Gen X is the generation that has zero Fs to give. We're not about to be guilted or shamed by a weird, Grace-Jones-hair-lookin' lady on television.

Cry harder @thereidout

Gen X isn’t listening and the don’t GAF https://t.co/apq4rJ9FzI — Såint Mårie (@SaltySaintMarie) November 9, 2024

If it weren't for clips on Twitter, Gen X wouldn't even know that Reid exists.

Gen X here. We are simple ppl that wanted to get back a simple life. Everyday you’re reminded that life sucks under Democrats. From buying food to paying bills. How can any Gov justify $8-10 a gallon in gas & expect ppl to vote for you again. They lost 4yrs ago. ❤️🇺🇸😎 https://t.co/Tsw9Xy8k9R — Cheeky 😎 (@Irenebyrd45) November 9, 2024

We just wanted to be left alone for that simple life. Leftists like Reid wouldn't leave us alone. And now they're finding out what it means to wake a sleeping giant.

Of course, there's another reason Gen X went the way we did:

Gen X are parents now. We’re worried about our children’s future. — Conservative News Feed (@C_N_F__on__X) November 8, 2024

Exactly. Reid is terrified that Gen Xers' children will grow up with a conservative Supreme Court. Well, if that means that eight out of the nine SCOTUS justices can define a woman, we're all for it.

Legitimate reasons aside, we loved the snarky, sarcastic responses Reid got that are so emblematic of Gen X.

I’m Gen X



F your feelings



Let’s roll. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/9xysAC3zMv — Midwest Iowa girl (@Maga4Justice) November 8, 2024

LOL. We are SO back!

Wednesday morning was a 'red dawn,' alright. In all branches of government.

WOLVERINES!

On behalf of Gen X, You’re Welcome! pic.twitter.com/r8oAlo5C7c — Kat Solana (@kat_solana) November 8, 2024

We're going to celebrate with a few games of Pac-Man at the mall, an Orange Julius, and a John Hughes double feature.

The FAFO Generation for the win 🙌 😂 — American Pravda (@AmericanPravda) November 8, 2024

I have always said Gen X was born to save the world, and we did! https://t.co/OIaGoQoa6x — Cassie Miller (@RealCassieM) November 8, 2024

Blast fax kudos all around.

Advertisement

Gen X told you not to F with us https://t.co/ApXQKFN7Jd pic.twitter.com/0pmxGUzCfH — XY🔞Ghoul🔞XX (@Grumjum) November 8, 2024

What can we say? They were warned.

Another reason why our generation is the best one 🥇 https://t.co/8CLPFqU4mi — Matthew (@Matt11069309) November 8, 2024

We also have the best music. Bar none.

Honestly, it was the 80s music at all his rallies that won us over. — Thomas J Estep Jr (@ThomasJEstepJr1) November 8, 2024

See? Thomas gets it. Harris can have Springsteen. We've got Johnny Rotten and Cherie Currie.

If we do say so ourselves.

Her tears sustain us. ❤ GenX https://t.co/bqBE3RT23P — Turkey Overlord (@RyinFree) November 8, 2024

They are salty and delicious.

Hahaha ... They forgot about the X factor https://t.co/nSFcL0nfFh — I AM... Jenni ~Alice~ (@a_filloon69353) November 9, 2024

Gen X is often referred to as 'the forgotten generation.'

Welp. They ain't forgetting about us now, are they?

I'm a Gen X Latino and I especially enjoy this https://t.co/MKMCEbrpCX — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) November 8, 2024

Yes, Reid did again show her racist hate for Latinos in this clip as well. And it worked out exactly the way it should have.

Gen X are legends. You can’t mess with that generation at all. Raised themselves, spent 99% of their time outside using their imagination and rode bikes and skateboards through everything. — Judo.SOL (@JudoCrypto) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

And we're still young enough that we learned how to use social media. A deadly combination for hacks like Reid.

OK, maybe not everything about Gen X is awesome. LOL.

But cringy 80s dance moves and outfits aside, that GIF is still accurate.

Deal with it, Joy Reid. We don't care what you say, we are not listening to you, and if our votes for Donald Trump make you 'go postal' (to use a favorite Gen X turn of phrase), we only have one thing to say about that:

GNARLY!