Joy Reid Says "Adios" to Sympathy: If You Voted Trump, Your Deported Abuela is Your Problem

Joy Reid had quite the message for Latino voters who voted for Trump.

Joy Reid to Latinos: You Voted For Trump To Deport Your Families, "You Own Everything That Happens" To Your Abuelas pic.twitter.com/MUxU2woERq — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

Why do Leftists always think Latinos are here illegally? It's so strange.

Hey @MSNBC are you OK with this racism? It might be time to start @budlighting the sponsors who pay for it. https://t.co/ZHttO9eIqo — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) November 8, 2024

It's long past time.

So Latinos who voted are citizens and therefore would not be deported. Critical thinking is gone. Hysteria is here to stay. https://t.co/DDRawdnRQr — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) November 8, 2024

.@MSNBC pays this despicable person $MILLIONS to spew this nonsense. https://t.co/YQQUlCR3rL — John Drew (@CoachJDrew) November 8, 2024

Reid is a racist and a garbage human.



But what I found funny is all progressives think Latinos are all here illegally & not American citizens.



I'd say you can't make this up but it's all over this site.



And now they've labeled Latinos the new White Supremacists.



Never change. https://t.co/iJOCQk9xZu — Matt Modica (@ctmbaseball) November 8, 2024

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Joy Reid has to be the most racist person in the news. Yet they continue to let spit out her lies. https://t.co/ZSceJkaDC5 — Jeffery Deckard (@panama721) November 8, 2024

Hey @MSNBC and @NBCNews I assume you agree with this kind of talk or you would do something about it. You condone it and that is why your news business is dying out. https://t.co/mwWw7u7htG — Brian (@Tater2Stock) November 8, 2024

They wonder why they are losing their 10's of viewers.