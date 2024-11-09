'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun Trump-Voting Family During the Holidays

Flashback: Here's What President Biden Called 'Disinformation and Lies' Just 1 Month Ago
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on November 09, 2024
Townhall Media

The holidays are upon us and Donald Trump is the president-elect. So expect a lot of 'How to talk to your Trump-loving racist uncle' articles to drop between now and Thanksgiving/Christmas.

Because the Left loves to sow discord and disharmony rather than, ya know, act like adults during the holidays. Which may explain, in part, why they got their butts handed to them in the election.

Or maybe they'll just skip the turkey and stockings all together this year:

What a miserable hag she is.

Also, catch the chyron: 'Crisis calls from LGBTQ+ youth spike 700% after election day.'

You know why: because hysterical partisan hacks like Joy tell them Trump is going to kill them. It's disgusting and they're doing a lot of damage. Some people actually believe them, judging by this writer's social media feeds. And that's sad and maddening.

They sure do.

And that's saying something, 'cause there's some pretty stiff competition going around.

This might be an improvement.

Nope. Not in the slightest.

(Hoo boy, it sure is a cult)

Because when you drive a wedge between people and their families/friends, you become their family/friend and you can control them.

Look at that: Democrat insanity is red-pilling families into unifying behind leaving the Democratic Party.

Good job, Joy!

They sure are.

The Democrats know it, too, which is why they're in a panic.

It is their playbook.

Always solid advice.

Tags: CHRISTMAS DONALD TRUMP JOY REID KAMALA HARRIS THANKSGIVING

