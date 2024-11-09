'Tis the Season to NOT Be Jolly! Joy Reid Tells Lefties to Shun Trump-Voting Family During the Holidays

The holidays are upon us and Donald Trump is the president-elect. So expect a lot of 'How to talk to your Trump-loving racist uncle' articles to drop between now and Thanksgiving/Christmas.

Because the Left loves to sow discord and disharmony rather than, ya know, act like adults during the holidays. Which may explain, in part, why they got their butts handed to them in the election.

Or maybe they'll just skip the turkey and stockings all together this year:

Joy Reed/MSNBC are now advising democrats to avoid their Trump supporting relatives during the holidays.



Coincidentally, a top indicator of cult like behavior is to try and isolate your adherents from their family pic.twitter.com/yrCoekVOj7 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) November 9, 2024

What a miserable hag she is.

Also, catch the chyron: 'Crisis calls from LGBTQ+ youth spike 700% after election day.'

You know why: because hysterical partisan hacks like Joy tell them Trump is going to kill them. It's disgusting and they're doing a lot of damage. Some people actually believe them, judging by this writer's social media feeds. And that's sad and maddening.

Abusers advocate for isolation from your family. — Adam B. Coleman, Le Based Black (@wrong_speak) November 9, 2024

They sure do.

This is the most ridiculous and unhinged advice ever. — Christine (@ChristineX2024) November 9, 2024

And that's saying something, 'cause there's some pretty stiff competition going around.

So … a peaceful holiday? Last year it was how to argue with your Trump voting uncle. — DriveBy Geek (@DriveByGeek) November 9, 2024

This might be an improvement.

Abort your children, cut off family, dye hair blue. Doesn't sound like a cult at all 😆😆😆 — TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) November 9, 2024

Nope. Not in the slightest.

(Hoo boy, it sure is a cult)

Why do Democrat politicians and their media allies always try to wreck relationships and families? A bunch of home wreckers. They are the most hateful and divisive people on the planet. — Daily Trite 🇺🇸 (@realDailyTrite) November 9, 2024

Because when you drive a wedge between people and their families/friends, you become their family/friend and you can control them.

Couple of days ago I mentioned my brother has been red pilled by the Jew hatred on the left. We were all at my parents’ house last night. As we were all talking about Amsterdam and Israel, I realized my sisters have also left the Democrat party. https://t.co/zuiKMjseJ7 — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) November 9, 2024

Look at that: Democrat insanity is red-pilling families into unifying behind leaving the Democratic Party.

Good job, Joy!

Pure evil. These are the same demons that wanted you to also cut off “unvaccinated” relatives just a few years ago. https://t.co/8D8NuzpgmI — Boston Mom (@LaGrecca333) November 9, 2024

They sure are.

If Trump delivers and puts the right people in positions to actually do something good for the American people, then 2026 could see a red wave despite all odds. The democrats are going to double down, and their control of the narrative has never been weaker https://t.co/k6maY3oYNN — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) November 9, 2024

The Democrats know it, too, which is why they're in a panic.

No one should be surprised by this. The Marxist ideal is allegiance only to the state. BLM had a page on their website deriding the, “western nuclear family.” In the USSR, it was thought that children would be raised in group homes away from parents. This is their playbook. https://t.co/HMfNRsG3xO — Dustin Wood (@DustinWood524) November 9, 2024

It is their playbook.

I'd advise everyone to just avoid MSNBC. https://t.co/KZZYLgk4rD — Celeste GENERALSTRIKE Holms (@DallasLeftie) November 9, 2024

Always solid advice.