New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart is Coming as Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses Relevance

The White House press briefing room is getting a new seating chart any week now. The move is upsetting to the control freaks at the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA). The group once used its power to limit press access to the White House. Thankfully, press access is expanding as the WHCA rightfully fades into the past.
🚨🚨🚨NEW in @axios AM:@WhiteHouse to impose new Briefing Room seating chart, which for decades was managed by @whca, in coming weeks— Mike Allen (@mikeallen) March 30, 2025
WH official tells me it's a "fundamental restructuring of the briefing room, based on metrics more reflective of how media is consumed today"👇 pic.twitter.com/OsxNUnffzv
March 30, 2025
EXCELLENT!!!! Propaganda press in the back— AntiMarxist (@lyn68129) March 30, 2025
Years overdue.— Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 31, 2025
Yes, it’s long overdue.
Commenters are already celebrating and hoping that the ‘news’ outlets that regularly lie in service to the Democrat Party get demoted to the back row.
Caitlin Collins to the Back of the Room!!!— KatWrap (@katwrappah) March 31, 2025
The screeching is going to be EPIC!!
😎
Or not even there.— Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 31, 2025
Even better.— KatWrap (@katwrappah) March 31, 2025
But I doubt that will happen.
The back will be more humiliating....
Trump will say,
Get your ratings up and you can move closer to the front.
Lol!
Nah, Collins can stay. She’ll just lose her place of prominence since CNN’s ratings are in the toilet.
Posters are looking forward to the change.
Good. Too many liars were in the front.— Lisa Lou (@Sue132435) March 30, 2025
Consumers are rejecting their product. This is a reflection of that.— justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) March 31, 2025
CNN, MSDNC and the rest of the fake media to the back.— Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) March 30, 2025
Fake News Main Stream Media will be in the back!— Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) March 30, 2025
Great idea. A lot more equitable. WHCA is not entitled to those places.— CSun (@C449933) March 30, 2025
They said they were going to do it a while ago so no one should be surprised. I think it’s a great idea!— Elizabeth Hall (@ElizabethHall16) March 30, 2025
The White House announced the change was coming months ago, so no one should act like they were caught off guard. The hope is that the new seating layout will reflect where Americans are now getting their news since the legacy media is dying. Of course, legacy media hates the new seating chart. Fortunately, we don’t care what they think.
