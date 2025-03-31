Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They...
New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart is Coming as Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses Relevance

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:04 AM on March 31, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The White House press briefing room is getting a new seating chart any week now. The move is upsetting to the control freaks at the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA). The group once used its power to limit press access to the White House. Thankfully, press access is expanding as the WHCA rightfully fades into the past.

Commenters are already celebrating and hoping that the ‘news’ outlets that regularly lie in service to the Democrat Party get demoted to the back row.

Nah, Collins can stay. She’ll just lose her place of prominence since CNN’s ratings are in the toilet.

Posters are looking forward to the change.

The White House announced the change was coming months ago, so no one should act like they were caught off guard. The hope is that the new seating layout will reflect where Americans are now getting their news since the legacy media is dying. Of course, legacy media hates the new seating chart. Fortunately, we don’t care what they think.

Tags: FAKE NEWS FREEDOM OF SPEECH JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS PRESS BRIEFING PRESS SECRETARY

