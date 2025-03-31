New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart is Coming as Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses Relevance

The White House press briefing room is getting a new seating chart any week now. The move is upsetting to the control freaks at the White House Correspondents Association (WHCA). The group once used its power to limit press access to the White House. Thankfully, press access is expanding as the WHCA rightfully fades into the past.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨🚨🚨NEW in @axios AM:@WhiteHouse to impose new Briefing Room seating chart, which for decades was managed by @whca, in coming weeks



WH official tells me it's a "fundamental restructuring of the briefing room, based on metrics more reflective of how media is consumed today"👇 pic.twitter.com/OsxNUnffzv — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) March 30, 2025

EXCELLENT!!!! Propaganda press in the back — AntiMarxist (@lyn68129) March 30, 2025

Yes, it’s long overdue.

Commenters are already celebrating and hoping that the ‘news’ outlets that regularly lie in service to the Democrat Party get demoted to the back row.

Caitlin Collins to the Back of the Room!!!

The screeching is going to be EPIC!!

😎 — KatWrap (@katwrappah) March 31, 2025

Or not even there. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 31, 2025

Even better.

But I doubt that will happen.

The back will be more humiliating....

Trump will say,

Get your ratings up and you can move closer to the front.

Lol! — KatWrap (@katwrappah) March 31, 2025

Nah, Collins can stay. She’ll just lose her place of prominence since CNN’s ratings are in the toilet.

Posters are looking forward to the change.

Good. Too many liars were in the front. — Lisa Lou (@Sue132435) March 30, 2025

Consumers are rejecting their product. This is a reflection of that. — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) March 31, 2025

CNN, MSDNC and the rest of the fake media to the back. — Doug 🍊 (@Doug__J) March 30, 2025

Fake News Main Stream Media will be in the back! — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) March 30, 2025

Great idea. A lot more equitable. WHCA is not entitled to those places. — CSun (@C449933) March 30, 2025

They said they were going to do it a while ago so no one should be surprised. I think it’s a great idea! — Elizabeth Hall (@ElizabethHall16) March 30, 2025

The White House announced the change was coming months ago, so no one should act like they were caught off guard. The hope is that the new seating layout will reflect where Americans are now getting their news since the legacy media is dying. Of course, legacy media hates the new seating chart. Fortunately, we don’t care what they think.