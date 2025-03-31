‘Say Hi to George for Me’: Elon Musk Has Message for Removed Protesters at Wisconsin SC Election Rally

Elon Musk was in Wisconsin Sunday to rally MAGA voters. There is an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Democrats have already promised if they win the seat they will eliminate two Republican districts thus making it harder for President Donald Trump to get his agenda passed through the House of Representatives. Musk was interrupted by protesters twice during his speech.

He had a message for the person who sent them. (WATCH)

Yes, Musk handled it well and with humor.

Here’s the second protester interruption. Musk stayed on message. (WATCH)

Musk is referring to multi-billionaire George Soros who is known for using his wealth and influence to help leftist causes and get Democrats elected.

Commenters are not surprised Soros is involved in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Republican activist Scott Presler is in Wisconsin canvassing and working with Republican groups to get out the vote to elect conservative candidate Brad Schimel to the court. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has laid out exactly what a Democrat-majority state Supreme Court will do with its power. Republicans must win this election on April 1.