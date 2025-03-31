‘Say Hi to George for Me’: Elon Musk Has Message for Removed Protesters at Wisconsin SC Election Rally

Elon Musk was in Wisconsin Sunday to rally MAGA voters. There is an open seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Democrats have already promised if they win the seat they will eliminate two Republican districts thus making it harder for President Donald Trump to get his agenda passed through the House of Representatives. Musk was interrupted by protesters twice during his speech.
He had a message for the person who sent them. (WATCH)
Protestors interrupt Elon’s speech in Wisconsin:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025
“It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Say hi to George for me!”
Very predictable. And nicely handled.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2025
Perfect response from Elon.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 31, 2025
Yes, Musk handled it well and with humor.
Here’s the second protester interruption. Musk stayed on message. (WATCH)
Elon Musk calls out a second protester:
“We got another Soros’ sleep agent there.” https://t.co/mLRaZQT3eK pic.twitter.com/adKJqLuDtR
Brilliant response, and probably accurate.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) March 31, 2025
Why does anyone think that being a disruptive loser will somehow change hearts and minds?
He was expecting it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025
I don’t think they really care about changing minds. They care about creating chaos and violence to intimidate.
Musk is referring to multi-billionaire George Soros who is known for using his wealth and influence to help leftist causes and get Democrats elected.
Commenters are not surprised Soros is involved in the upcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.
George really just can't help himself, running the same old dirty tricks over and over again.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 31, 2025
I’m surprised there weren’t more infiltrators.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 31, 2025
Give my regards to George! Say hi to George for me! pic.twitter.com/HauEWwCgg7
Republican activist Scott Presler is in Wisconsin canvassing and working with Republican groups to get out the vote to elect conservative candidate Brad Schimel to the court. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has laid out exactly what a Democrat-majority state Supreme Court will do with its power. Republicans must win this election on April 1.
