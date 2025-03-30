Tuesday's Election Has Huge National Implications: Scott Presler is on the Ground in Wisconsin

Scott Walker LEVELS Susan Crawford's ENTIRE Campaign and Liberals In One SAVAGE Post...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on March 30, 2025
Townhall Media

On Tuesday, April 1st, Wisconsin voters will go to the polls for a special election to fill a vacated seat on the state's Supreme Court. The results of this election will have significant national implications, more than any state court election in recent memory. This election may decide (at least heavily influence) the balance of power for the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

The election will fill the seat of retiring liberal Justice Ann Walsh Bradley. Liberals have held a 4-3 edge on the court since 2023. Conservatives can reclaim that edge should former State Attorney General Brad Schimel defeat Soros-backed liberal Susan Crawford.

The stakes of this election are extremely high. In addition to gun control and abortion regulation issues at the state level, the court will weigh in on Democrat Governor Tim Evers' efforts to gerrymander district maps within the state.

More money has already been spent on the campaigns for this election than any Supreme Court election in Wisconsin's history. By Tuesday, more than one hundred million dollars will have been spent. Polls in the swing state remain extremely close, and voter turn-out will likely decide the outcome.

Early Vote Action founder Scott Pressler understands what's at stake and has been working tirelessly to help lead Wisconsin Republicans in their get-out-the-vote effort.

He's been doing so since December.

As he always does, Scott has held true to his word.

One of the things that has made Scott so successful is his work ethic. He doesn't just talk the talk; he walks the walk. He's not relying on social media or his app to get the work done. He's in Wisconsin, organizing, knocking on doors, making phone calls, and trying to motivate every single Wisconsin Republican to show up and vote.

Did you catch what Jeffries said? 'An enlightened Supreme Court.' That should tell you all you need to know about Susan Crawford and why it is SO important for Schimel to win this election. Crawford is a leftwing activist judge who would help Jeffries become Speaker of the House in 2026. The entire nation needs Schimel to win on Tuesday.

The entire post:

Liberals lie about Schimel to cover for Crawford’s horrible record:

She let convicted criminals who raped children out early

 She opposed Act 10 

She fought photo ID to vote  

She will not take a stand to protect women in sports  

She sides with an official who refuses to work with ICE to deport dangerous criminals  

She got 77% of her donations from outside WI

From Soros pumping in cash to the state AG's attempt to use lawfare, the entire democratic machine is fighting to win this seat. Should they succeed, it could give them the momentum they need to take control of the House in 2026 and bring President Trump's agenda to a screeching halt. Not to mention, if Jeffries were to become Speaker, new impeachment proceedings would begin on his first day.


This election will be determined by voter turnout, and Republicans are historically bad at turning out for off-cycle and special elections. Presler is determined to get every Republican possible to the polls on Tuesday, but he can't do it alone.

He's asking for help.

He's right. Democrats are determined to win this seat, and Republicans need to match their effort.

One way or the other, the results of this state-level election will have a huge national impact. They may very well determine the balance of power in Washington.

The election is in the home stretch. The results will come down to who wants it more, and the Democrats want this one badly. Will Republicans match them? One thing we know for sure is that when you have Scott Presler on your side, you have a chance, but he can't vote for them. Wisconsin and the nation need them to show up on Tuesday. For Wisconsin Republicans, there is only one thing left to do.

SHOW UP AND VOTE!

