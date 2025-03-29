What Are They Afraid Of? Wisconsin's Dem AG Sues to BLOCK Elon Musk's $1M Petition Giveaway

Elon Musk knows the importance of Tuesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court election. There's a lot at stake, as this writer has told you. School choice, Congressional representation, Act 10, and voter ID are just a few.

The race appears close, and now the Wisconsin Democrat Attorney General is suing to stop Elon Musk's involvement in the race:

Wisconsin AG asks court to block Elon Musk from handing out $1M checks to voters days before hotly contested Supreme Court election https://t.co/Tzq4Kf5tKO pic.twitter.com/tGmAY05uJJ — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general asked a court on Friday to block billionaire Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks to voters this weekend, just days before the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race was to be decided. Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in county circuit court to stop Musk from making the payments, which he said he would make Sunday in Wisconsin. Musk initially said in a post on his social media platform, X, that he planned to 'personally hand over' $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the race. Musk later posted a clarification, saying the money will go to people who will be 'spokesmen' for an online petition against “activist” judges. After first saying the event would only be open to people who had voted in the Supreme Court race, he said attendance would be limited to those who have signed the petition. Also on Friday, Musk’s political action committee identified the recipient of its first $1 million giveaway — a Green Bay man who had donated to the Wisconsin GOP and the conservative candidate in the court race, and who has a history of posting support for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

The Left also tried this in Pennsylvania, and it didn't go well for them.

Leftists now think rich people creating good paying jobs is bad pic.twitter.com/wD2R2h2rOC — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) March 28, 2025

They also think rich people giving their money to poorer people is bad now.

Didn't this thing go to court before the Presidential, where the court ruled in favor of Elon? — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) March 28, 2025

Yup. He sure did.

They do hate competition 😂 — RubyRight ✝️ 🎗 (@RubyR68) March 29, 2025

You'll notice Josh Kaul didn't sue to stop George Soros or J.B. Pritzker from giving money to Susan Crawford.

They had no problem with Zuck Bucks in 2020. — Ricardo (@lanerichard75) March 28, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

@TheDemocrats raised millions more in the Nov. 2024 elections and lost. Does he not have the right to donate? YES. — Bob Chermely (@R0C54) March 28, 2025

Money is only a problem in elections when Democrats are losing.

Which makes this writer wonder about the internal polls.

RX I thought ‘walking around money’ was totes ok https://t.co/Mn63wYAkka — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 29, 2025

Not for certain people.

The Democrat AG is interfering in this election… https://t.co/WkqXvT8psm — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 28, 2025

He sure is.

lol they’re so scared of him!! https://t.co/LwnPYFlvqh — BOND007 (@Bond_007_SpyGuy) March 29, 2025

Yes, they are.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

