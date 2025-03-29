Mike Lee Asks When the Democratic Party Became So Violent and X Users...
What Are They Afraid Of? Wisconsin's Dem AG Sues to BLOCK Elon Musk's $1M Petition Giveaway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 29, 2025
imgflip

Elon Musk knows the importance of Tuesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court election. There's a lot at stake, as this writer has told you. School choice, Congressional representation, Act 10, and voter ID are just a few.

The race appears close, and now the Wisconsin Democrat Attorney General is suing to stop Elon Musk's involvement in the race:

More from The New York Post:

Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general asked a court on Friday to block billionaire Elon Musk from handing out $1 million checks to voters this weekend, just days before the state’s hotly contested Supreme Court race was to be decided.

Attorney General Josh Kaul filed the lawsuit in county circuit court to stop Musk from making the payments, which he said he would make Sunday in Wisconsin. Musk initially said in a post on his social media platform, X, that he planned to 'personally hand over' $2 million to a pair of voters who have already cast their ballots in the race.

Musk later posted a clarification, saying the money will go to people who will be 'spokesmen' for an online petition against “activist” judges. After first saying the event would only be open to people who had voted in the Supreme Court race, he said attendance would be limited to those who have signed the petition.

Also on Friday, Musk’s political action committee identified the recipient of its first $1 million giveaway — a Green Bay man who had donated to the Wisconsin GOP and the conservative candidate in the court race, and who has a history of posting support for President Donald Trump and his agenda.

The Left also tried this in Pennsylvania, and it didn't go well for them.

They also think rich people giving their money to poorer people is bad now.

Yup. He sure did.

You'll notice Josh Kaul didn't sue to stop George Soros or J.B. Pritzker from giving money to Susan Crawford.

That's (D)ifferent.

Money is only a problem in elections when Democrats are losing.

Which makes this writer wonder about the internal polls.

Not for certain people.

He sure is.

Yes, they are.

