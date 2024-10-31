Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

Million Dollar Pledge Giveaways Continue as Elon Musk PAC Lawsuit Sent Packing to Federal Court

Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on October 31, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Democrat Party's plan to slam the brakes on Elon Musk's America PAC's patriotic pledge drive hit a major curve today. Oh, they're mad! You'll recall that signing the PAC's pledge makes rally attendees eligible for a random drawing for a $1 million check. This has infuriated Democrats who claim the giveaway is illegal. Philadelphia Judge Angelo Foglietta paused the case while federal court officials deliberate whether to take it up. This is bad news for Democrats who want to stop Musk from rallying supporters to both Trump and the US Constitution in the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign. There's possibly more to come, but it is a welcome reprieve from unending Dem lawfare.

Here's Musk's reaction to the news.

Musk supporters were quick to defend one of Trump's biggest supporters. They're tired of Democrats using the court system to attack their opponents. Still, at least one poster says there may be a bright side to this current lawfare in Pennsylvania.

Take a look.

If would be hilarious if this frivolous lawsuit helped bring in more people to Musk's rallies. We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, it's time for celebration.

Roll out the memes!

It's not known how long it will take for the federal court to decide whether to take up the case. But, with just days to go until Election Day, it's unlikely to be before then. This means Musk can continue his $1 million giveaways without interference from desperate, lawfare-loving Democrats.

Tags: COURT ELON MUSK LAWSUIT LAWYER MONEY PAC

