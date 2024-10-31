Million Dollar Pledge Giveaways Continue as Elon Musk PAC Lawsuit Sent Packing to Federal Court

The Democrat Party's plan to slam the brakes on Elon Musk's America PAC's patriotic pledge drive hit a major curve today. Oh, they're mad! You'll recall that signing the PAC's pledge makes rally attendees eligible for a random drawing for a $1 million check. This has infuriated Democrats who claim the giveaway is illegal. Philadelphia Judge Angelo Foglietta paused the case while federal court officials deliberate whether to take it up. This is bad news for Democrats who want to stop Musk from rallying supporters to both Trump and the US Constitution in the final days of the 2024 presidential campaign. There's possibly more to come, but it is a welcome reprieve from unending Dem lawfare.

American Justice FTW 🙌 https://t.co/5KKNGHrOXF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2024

Musk supporters were quick to defend one of Trump's biggest supporters. They're tired of Democrats using the court system to attack their opponents. Still, at least one poster says there may be a bright side to this current lawfare in Pennsylvania.

You know that when the judges go against the Philly DA just before the election that the lawsuit is just lawfare, not jurisprudence. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) October 31, 2024

Of course they can't!



Elon did nothing wrong!



He is standing up for the constitution for goodness sakes! — Jakey (@JacobBaker613) October 31, 2024

It’s always such a thrill to be reminded there are still ethical Judges. Although it *should* be the lowest epectation, in the era of darkness called the early 2020s, it’s something that must be appreciated and embraced. THANK YOU Judge Angelo Foglietta 👏🏻👏🏻 — Proud American (@Meow81998508) October 31, 2024

Well, well, well, looks like Judge Foglietta decided not to play along with the "Let's make voting less fun" game. So, to Larry Krasner, I say, "Hey, Philly's top legal eagle, you can take your lawsuit and fly it back to the nest." — Ikkyu Sojun (@ConciousLabRat) October 31, 2024

It's actually kind of funny that by suing Elon, they just brought more attention to what he was doing. Their plan backfired haha. — Brandon Sandall (@Nodnarb1129) October 31, 2024

If would be hilarious if this frivolous lawsuit helped bring in more people to Musk's rallies. We'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, it's time for celebration.

It's not known how long it will take for the federal court to decide whether to take up the case. But, with just days to go until Election Day, it's unlikely to be before then. This means Musk can continue his $1 million giveaways without interference from desperate, lawfare-loving Democrats.