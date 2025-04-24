TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
Jesse Singal's Latest Hot Take: Jewish Students Should Just Stroll Around the Anti-Semitic Mob

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on April 24, 2025
ImgFlip

Last night, there were reports Jewish students were being blocked from attending class by protestors. There were videos and the reports were coming from people directly on the scene.

Jesse Singal, last seen arguing with J.D. Vance here on Twitchy, refused to take the word of the eyewitnesses on scene. He needed more proof. This is always how it is when Jewish people report discrimination. There is a certain segment of the population who will never believe them. It's sad. 

Jesse's lack of self-awareness is really mind blowing. He's been in his bubble too long. 

Of course it wouldn't be alright with them. That is the crazy part. 

Exactly! If this was MAGA trying to block illegals from attending class (for free in many states), there would be a huge uproar. 

Of course, Jesse knows this intellectually, but he has to cover for his Leftist friends. 

It's no different than white supremacists trying to block Black students from going to class in the 60's. It's awful our country has learned nothing.

Jesse would decry this as depriving women of vital reproductive care even though what happens in an abortion clinic is the opposite of reproductive or care. 

Seek help immediately.

Tags: ANTI-SEMITIC JEWISH PROTEST YALE JESSE SINGAL

