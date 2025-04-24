Jesse Singal's Latest Hot Take: Jewish Students Should Just Stroll Around the Anti-Semitic Mob

Last night, there were reports Jewish students were being blocked from attending class by protestors. There were videos and the reports were coming from people directly on the scene.

Jewish students aren’t allowed to walk through Yale’s campus anymore! pic.twitter.com/ywa8Z7V6KU — Netanel Crispe (@NetanelCrispe) April 23, 2025

Is it actually confirmed that these kids blocked access to an area of campus? From other videos it looked like they were in a ring and it was possible to get around. IMO there is a very big difference between those two things. https://t.co/RFUnJevmsM — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) April 24, 2025

Jesse Singal, last seen arguing with J.D. Vance here on Twitchy, refused to take the word of the eyewitnesses on scene. He needed more proof. This is always how it is when Jewish people report discrimination. There is a certain segment of the population who will never believe them. It's sad.

That black student should just go around the Proud Boys and their tiki torches. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2025

Jesse's lack of self-awareness is really mind blowing. He's been in his bubble too long.

"It's different when WE do it" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 24, 2025

If they were blocking gay students in exactly this manner, would that be OK with you? — Ann Bauer (@annbauerwriter) April 24, 2025

Of course it wouldn't be alright with them. That is the crazy part.

There's no "big difference" between those two things. Replace the pro-Hamas "protesters" with MAGAs and you be calling for the National Guard to gun them all down. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) April 24, 2025

Exactly! If this was MAGA trying to block illegals from attending class (for free in many states), there would be a huge uproar.

There are rules at universities. If the group does not have prior authorization to be there then yes it is clearly blocking the space that the student cannot ingress. Students cannot just go around owning space in large groups with the intent of blocking other students. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 24, 2025

Of course, Jesse knows this intellectually, but he has to cover for his Leftist friends.

Why does every pro Hamas and leftist protest have to include blocking thruways? Like you can just have a protest and let people by. It’s harassment — Big Chimpin’ (@Chimp_HQ) April 24, 2025

It's no different than white supremacists trying to block Black students from going to class in the 60's. It's awful our country has learned nothing.

Those praying people, was it confirmed they were by the only entrance to that abortion clinic? The women could have walked around. Could have gone to a different clinic. — ThanksForTheMemeries (@The_Memeries) April 24, 2025

Jesse would decry this as depriving women of vital reproductive care even though what happens in an abortion clinic is the opposite of reproductive or care.

“She could still get to class, what’s the big deal” -Jesse https://t.co/FcRc9rzWZD pic.twitter.com/G5dkvu7xt8 — Judean Rebel (@JudeanRebel) April 24, 2025

‘Why are they complaining when they can just walk around the hateful mob protesting their right to exist?’ https://t.co/RD6L80KwYM — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) April 24, 2025

Using your physical presence to prevent me from accessing areas I have a right to be is an act of intimidation.



This is like telling the woman whose abusive husband is spread eagle blocking a doorway “you could just run under his arms”



Seek help, bro https://t.co/0ukgaavCDs — Lawless Human (@Liberty_guy85) April 24, 2025

Seek help immediately.