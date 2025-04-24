President Trump's E.O. Ending 'Disparate Impact Liability' Deals Massive Blow to DEI and Woke Lawfare

The Left says our criminal justice system, our entire country, is inherently and systemically racist and must be fixed. One of the ways they tried to 'fix' this problem was with actual state-sanctioned, systemic racism under the guise of 'disparate impact. It says that laws -- even when equally applied -- are racist if they impact a minority group more than other groups.

It's the basis on which 'criminal justice reform' and 'justice equity' were founded.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending to disparate impact.

Here's a thread explaining why this is a very good thing:

1/

This is the most important executive order Trump has signed thus far.



Ending "disparate impact liability" is the first step to destroying the DEI ideology that the left installed in Government.



A thread🧵 https://t.co/RaYfEqrAit pic.twitter.com/WXk2jgRxLd — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

Here's what the statement in the pictures reads:

Disparate-impact liability is wholly inconsistent with the Constitution and threatens the commitment to merit and equality of opportunity that forms the foundation of the American Dream. Under my Administration, citizens will be treated equally before the law and as individuals, not consigned to a certain fate based on their immutable characteristics. Sec. 2. Policy. It is the policy of the United States to eliminate the use of disparate-impact liability in all contexts to the maximum degree possible to avoid violating the Constitution, Federal civil rights laws, and basic American ideals. Sec 3. Revoking Certain Presidential Actions. The following Presidential approvals of the regulations promulgated under 42 U.S.C. 2000d-1 are hereby revoked (a) the Presidential approval of July 25, 1966, of the Department of Justice Title VI regulations (31 Fed. Reg. 10269), as applied to 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(2) in full; and

(b) the Presidential approval of July 5, 1973, of the Department of Justice Title VI regulations (38 Fed. Reg. 17955, FR Doc. 73-13407), as applied to the words “or effect” in both places they appear in 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(3), and as applied to 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(6)(ii) and 28 C.F.R. 42.104(c)(2) in full.



The thread continues:

2/

Disparate impact in the United States refers to practices refer to rules that adversely affect one group of people more than another, even if the rules applied are neutral.



This means disparities in outcome at the group level can be taken as evidence of discrimination... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

It is not discrimination.

3/

This means even if the rules are neutral and applied fairly to everyone, if a group is underrepresented that group can potentially sue for discrimination.



This is the anchor at the core of civil rights law that allows woke activists to engage in legal warfare. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

And it needs to stop.

4/

Because disparities are taken as evidence of discrimination, it opens up companies to discrimination if any rule they have is thought to have a "disparate impact."



For example, if the rule is overtime is done on sundays, Christians can sue because they don't work sundays... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

It's ridiculous.

5/

And can't get overtime, and will earn less than their counterparts.



To avoid disparate impact liability, companies do DEI training and hire DEI officers so they can deminstrate a commitment to non-discrimination, and thus sheild themselves from accusations of discrimination. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

Sigh. It's all so tiresome.

6/

The result of this is that inorder to avoid getting sued for civil right violations you have to either:



1. Hand out opportunities to such that each group gets opportunities in exact proportion to their numbers in society.



2. Do constant DEI training/cunsulting. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

Quite the grift, no?

7/

Regardless if which yoy do, you end up feeding the beast of DEI.



If you do option 1 you are in effect doing affirmative action, if you do option 2 you end up handing large sums of money to DEI grifters and activists... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

By design. DEI is a lucrative grift.

8/

The case that enshrined disparate impact into law was Griggs v. Duke Power Co.



The court said a neutral employment policy that disproportionately impacts a particular group may be unlawful even if the employer did not intend to discriminate against that particular group... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

A neutral law isn't discriminatory because one group is impacted more than others.

9/

Disparate-impact is not actually enshrined in the civil rights act, it's a product of a court ruling, and this executive order shows the Trump administration is seeking to have the doctrine of disparate-impact liability overturned.



If that happened it would be a HUGE victory. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

Someone will sue, and some activist judge will block this E.O.

And it'll probably go before SCOTUS.

10/

The entire industry of DEI exists because companies use DEI as a way to shield themselves from disparate-impact liability. By doing DEI they hope to show they are actively not discriminating.



That's why DEI training is now corporate best practice. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

It is not best practice.

11/

If disparate-impact is overturned the corporate and business justification for DEI trainjng and DEI officers evaporates.



This is a VERY big deal.



Now, it isn't the end of the road yet. Griggs v. Duke Power Co. still needs to be overturned at the Supreme Court. But... — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

But ...

12/

This executive order shows where the Trump administration is headed on this issue, and if they challenege doctrine in court and win then it would be a knife through the heart of the DEI industry, and a huge blow to the woke-industrial-complex. — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 24, 2025

The DEI woke-industrial complex needs to go the way of the dinosaur and dodo bird.

