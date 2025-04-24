TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls...
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools,...
CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS...
Jesse Singal's Latest Hot Take: Jewish Students Should Just Stroll Around the Anti-Semitic...
Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Efforts to Require Proof of Citizenship to Register to...
OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY...
Feather Foul: Illegal Immigrant Clips Protected Bird in Florida, Earns One-Way Ticket to...
After Starving Herself for DEI, Comedian Paula Poundstone Returns to Lament World's Suffer...
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and...
NYT Skips the Part Where 'Immigrant' Blair, Convicted Kidnapper, Got a Free Pass...
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws...
VIP
Marco Rubio Is Actually Trump's Secret Weapon
Fed Up with His 'Insu-boar-dination,' DNC Orders David Hogg to Toe the Line...
Star Wars 'Andor' Creator Embraces the Dark Side With Shocking Explanation of Season...

President Trump's E.O. Ending 'Disparate Impact Liability' Deals Massive Blow to DEI and Woke Lawfare

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on April 24, 2025
Gif

The Left says our criminal justice system, our entire country, is inherently and systemically racist and must be fixed. One of the ways they tried to 'fix' this problem was with actual state-sanctioned, systemic racism under the guise of 'disparate impact. It says that laws -- even when equally applied -- are racist if they impact a minority group more than other groups.

Advertisement

It's the basis on which 'criminal justice reform' and 'justice equity' were founded.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending to disparate impact.

Here's a thread explaining why this is a very good thing:

Here's what the statement in the pictures reads:

Disparate-impact liability is wholly inconsistent with the Constitution and threatens the commitment to merit and equality of opportunity that forms the foundation of the American Dream.  Under my Administration, citizens will be treated equally before the law and as individuals, not consigned to a certain fate based on their immutable characteristics.

Sec. 2.  Policy.  It is the policy of the United States to eliminate the use of disparate-impact liability in all contexts to the maximum degree possible to avoid violating the Constitution, Federal civil rights laws, and basic American ideals.

Sec 3.  Revoking Certain Presidential Actions. The following Presidential approvals of the regulations promulgated under 42 U.S.C. 2000d-1 are hereby revoked

(a) the Presidential approval of July 25, 1966, of the Department of Justice Title VI regulations (31 Fed. Reg. 10269), as applied to 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(2) in full; and


(b) the Presidential approval of July 5, 1973, of the Department of Justice Title VI regulations (38 Fed. Reg. 17955, FR Doc. 73-13407), as applied to the words “or effect” in both places they appear in 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(3), and as applied to 28 C.F.R. 42.104(b)(6)(ii) and 28 C.F.R. 42.104(c)(2) in full.


Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

The thread continues:

It is not discrimination.

And it needs to stop.

It's ridiculous.

Sigh. It's all so tiresome.

Advertisement

Quite the grift, no?

By design. DEI is a lucrative grift.

A neutral law isn't discriminatory because one group is impacted more than others.

Someone will sue, and some activist judge will block this E.O.

And it'll probably go before SCOTUS.

It is not best practice.

Advertisement

But ...

The DEI woke-industrial complex needs to go the way of the dinosaur and dodo bird.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS DISCRIMINATION DONALD TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDERS PRESIDENT TRUMP WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb
Sam J.
TOO LATE: After Men Met in Title Match, Ultimate Pool Finally Has Balls to Ban Them From Women's Group
Amy Curtis
Matt Yglesias Spins a Whopper: The Left Was Totally Clamoring to Reopen Schools, You Guys
justmindy
CBS News Gets DRAGGED Over B.S. Study Blaming Fossil Fuel Companies for TRILLIONS in Environmental Damage
Amy Curtis
Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws Book at Young Woman
Amy Curtis
Jesse Singal's Latest Hot Take: Jewish Students Should Just Stroll Around the Anti-Semitic Mob
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You HIGH?! Alexander Vindman Makes His Dumbest Claim YET About Trump and HOO BOY That Was ... Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement