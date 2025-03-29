Hakeem Jeffries Explains What Dems Have Planned If They Win the WI Supreme Court Race (Vote, GOPers!)

On April 1st in Wisconsin there's a huge Supreme Court election taking place. President Trump's urging voters to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel:

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared on a public call with conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel to urge voters to cast their ballots for him in Tuesday's election. Trump framed the race that will decide the ideological balance of the state Supreme Court in national terms, saying it would have an "outsized impact on the future of the country." "I know you feel it's local, but it's not. It's really much more than local," Trump said in the 10-minute call. "The whole country's watching."

If Republicans in Wisconsin need a little more motivation to get out and vote in the state Supreme Court election, watching Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries salivate over what the Left has planned if they win should do the trick (video via @WesternLensman):

🚨STAKES IN WISCONSIN | Hakeem Jeffries himself laid out the plan for Dems to win the US House in '26:



An “enlightened” (radical leftist) WI Supreme Court that will draw up new Dem districts.



The stakes couldn't be higher. If you’re in WI, go vote and bring someone with you! pic.twitter.com/iAAQ4tQXL7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

Hopefully Wisconsin voters make it a bad day for Jeffries and the Democrats.

A Supreme Court election in Wisconsin might determine the fate of America https://t.co/lucFh8uydy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2025

Jeffries said the Democrats want an "enlightened" Wisconsin Supreme Court, and you know what that means. Nothing good.

If Republicans do not get out and vote we are going to lose 2 congressional seats when they redraw the districts. And they ARE going to do it. They've already said they would. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) March 29, 2025

Crawford basically campaigned on it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

The stakes are high.

This is what is is all about: stacking the deck in the election — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) March 29, 2025

It’s crazy how much one state SC seat holds so much power — need every red vote! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 29, 2025

Get out and vote, Wisconsin Republicans!

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

