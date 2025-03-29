What Are They Afraid Of? Wisconsin's Dem AG Sues to BLOCK Elon Musk's...
Hakeem Jeffries Explains What Dems Have Planned If They Win the WI Supreme Court Race (Vote, GOPers!)

Doug P. | 1:44 PM on March 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On April 1st in Wisconsin there's a huge Supreme Court election taking place. President Trump's urging voters to support conservative candidate Brad Schimel: 

President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared on a public call with conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel to urge voters to cast their ballots for him in Tuesday's election.

Trump framed the race that will decide the ideological balance of the state Supreme Court in national terms, saying it would have an "outsized impact on the future of the country."

"I know you feel it's local, but it's not. It's really much more than local," Trump said in the 10-minute call. "The whole country's watching."

If Republicans in Wisconsin need a little more motivation to get out and vote in the state Supreme Court election, watching Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries salivate over what the Left has planned if they win should do the trick (video via @WesternLensman): 

Hopefully Wisconsin voters make it a bad day for Jeffries and the Democrats.

Jeffries said the Democrats want an "enlightened" Wisconsin Supreme Court, and you know what that means. Nothing good.

The stakes are high.

Get out and vote, Wisconsin Republicans!

***

