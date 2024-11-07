UNHINGED: THIS May Be the Most Insane Post-Election Lefty Meltdown of Them All

Dear Lefties:

Women care about issues other than abortion.

Maybe once you figure that out, you'll stop losing elections. But until then, if you choose to keep doubling down on your insanity, you'll face electoral consequences for it.

The hysteria is reaching all time highs. pic.twitter.com/t9XgsnTXEx — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 7, 2024

No one is tracking our periods, ladies. Via apps or otherwise. This is some delusional Leftist fever dream and the people who are saying this are lying to you.

Ignore them.

Remember: this is the same Left that says they can't round up and deport tens of millions of illegal immigrants. But they'll keep track of the 65 million women between the ages of 15-44?

Sure, Jan.

The person who typed this up. pic.twitter.com/KCOBVZOBea — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) November 7, 2024

Weird how they can define 'woman' again, huh?

These are the same people who spent the last four years calling us conspiracy theorists — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) November 7, 2024

They sure are.

I wonder if Democrats will try to false flag that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/49wwvPgvbV — Humannoyed_b (@Humannoyed_b) November 7, 2024

The meme is perfect.

These same people wanted vaccine passports — Epimetheus (@ProperLabels) November 7, 2024

On top of forced vaccines and mandatory weekly COVID testing.

Don't forget that.

Their lore is moving pretty fast I didn’t even catch how they came up with this — Marchese Methods (@MarcheseMethods) November 7, 2024

It's been floating around for a while, actually.

Democrats have created so much fear… https://t.co/tQYAlQaypw — Cami C🦋 (@tocreatecami) November 7, 2024

And they're not stopping.

Ironically, not tracking your period is a good way to end up pregnant. https://t.co/H834b19hzn — P.M (@deja_visite_) November 7, 2024

It's also a good way to not realize you're pregnant earlier.

Omg I'm wasting my own time at work going through these meltdowns. It's so cringe that it's delish. https://t.co/qWJkrWfPiK — Khushboo (@FractalElf) November 7, 2024

Really, truly delicious.

American libs pretending they're living in an authoritarian state is so funny. Its almost like they WANT to. https://t.co/rIXYJdwscz — Charsi Jam e Shirin (@thetinggo) November 7, 2024

They do, with their preferred party at the helm.

all woman must now report their monthly cycle information to their local Project 2025 Commander https://t.co/O6zrecPQQr — Drevv (@drevv__) November 7, 2024

LOL.

YoU WiLL bE TaRgEtEd iF yOu MeNsTrUaTe



It’s like these people don’t hear themselves. https://t.co/x8FgfPGn5D — 🅺🆁🅸🆂🆂🅰 🅺🆁🅰🆈 (@kriissaa_krae) November 7, 2024

They don't.

Reddit is having an absolute meltdown. I knew it was bad. I didn't think it was THIS bad. https://t.co/RLjzUDjlfp — 初音ダニ (@djdduecess) November 7, 2024

It is this bad.