UNHINGED: THIS May Be the Most Insane Post-Election Lefty Meltdown of Them All

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 07, 2024
ImgFlip

Dear Lefties: 

Women care about issues other than abortion.

Maybe once you figure that out, you'll stop losing elections. But until then, if you choose to keep doubling down on your insanity, you'll face electoral consequences for it.

Like this:

No one is tracking our periods, ladies. Via apps or otherwise. This is some delusional Leftist fever dream and the people who are saying this are lying to you.

Ignore them.

Remember: this is the same Left that says they can't round up and deport tens of millions of illegal immigrants. But they'll keep track of the 65 million women between the ages of 15-44? 

Sure, Jan.

Weird how they can define 'woman' again, huh?

They sure are.

The meme is perfect.

On top of forced vaccines and mandatory weekly COVID testing.

Don't forget that.

It's been floating around for a while, actually.

Video of the Bulwark Crew Losing All Hope on Election Night Is COMEDY GOLD
Amy Curtis
And they're not stopping.

It's also a good way to not realize you're pregnant earlier.

Really, truly delicious.

They do, with their preferred party at the helm.

LOL.

They don't.

It is this bad.

