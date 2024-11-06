The Democrats are SHOCKED to Learn White Women Care About More Than Abortion

This is probably a shocking realization for those on the Left, but white women mostly do the grocery shopping and know about how much eggs cost now and they are sick of it.

White suburban women 51-47 Trump — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) November 6, 2024

That's because most of us believe in actual women's rights, not the rights of mentally ill men over actual women and girls. https://t.co/c5vNMNNWo1 — Shashi (@shashigalore) November 6, 2024

White woman also care about the safety of their families and secure borders.

I kept telling people they were making a mistake thinking women, especially mothers, were going to ignore threats to their children, jobless husbands, and overly priced groceries just because of muh abortions . . . https://t.co/99zRaSw2k3 — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) November 6, 2024

Most women don't ever kill their baby so it's not the only thing they think about.

White married suburban woman checking in here. https://t.co/FxOQdvn75J — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) November 6, 2024

Turns out moms don’t like dudes in their daughter’s locker room/restroom 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/YDgOUbtVQH — Jimmy Shaw (@_jimmyshaw) November 6, 2024

It's almost like they don't want their daughters around weird men.

A lot of husbands who understood the assignment @JohnEkdahl https://t.co/zeL34RMd52 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 6, 2024

Heh! Men had to get their women in check.

As I said yesterday morning: the gender gap was a farce. Suburban moms and wives are the new shy Trump voter — LISTEN TO THEM. https://t.co/Rmrs1dnWNm — Kaylee McGhee White (@KayleeDMcGhee) November 6, 2024

1) Women care about more than abortion



2) The economy sucks and Kamala couldn’t untether herself from that



3) Openly supporting men taking athletic spots from their daughters, who are also forced to change and share bathrooms with them was a bad policy. https://t.co/pCycSJXSyp — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 6, 2024

Women don't want to kill their offspring, they want to eat, and they want their kids safe. Who knew?

Turns out suburban women want:

Safer streets, good economy, lower taxes and regulations, and for America to be overall great again. https://t.co/8bRqmHEUv1 — Adam (@Adam125890) November 6, 2024

She winked and then voted for Trump. https://t.co/AMCqilwT6d pic.twitter.com/WLKHpYMgTJ — Alex Tabarrok (@ATabarrok) November 6, 2024

What a queen!

Women care about other things than having abortions? https://t.co/aiRyD5wUNi — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 6, 2024

Stunning!

Couldn’t be true, I am reliably told they were only humoring their boorish husbands and then were going to pull the lever for JOY in secret. https://t.co/msACbBenS1 — Corpo Scribe (@NightCityTimes) November 6, 2024

They tricked everyone!

Has to be trans issue and economy trumping abortion. https://t.co/oFS1JB5yJa — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 6, 2024

We love our MAGA moms don’t we folks? https://t.co/9NZYywSXGc — Old Tory Right - Bulltard Strength-📈🐂🏴 (@rightwingnutrs) November 6, 2024

Adore them!

A bunch of them were shy Trump voters, probably lying not to their husbands, but to their judgmental lefty gal pals. https://t.co/jaK9VYVWUj — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 6, 2024

That is closer to the actual reality.