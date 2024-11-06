The Democrats are SHOCKED to Learn White Women Care About More Than Abortion

Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:30 PM on November 06, 2024
ImgFlip

This is probably a shocking realization for those on the Left, but white women mostly do the grocery shopping and know about how much eggs cost now and they are sick of it.

White woman also care about the safety of their families and secure borders.

Most women don't ever kill their baby so it's not the only thing they think about.

It's almost like they don't want their daughters around weird men.

Heh! Men had to get their women in check.

Women don't want to kill their offspring, they want to eat, and they want their kids safe. Who knew?

What a queen!

Stunning!

They tricked everyone!

Adore them!

That is closer to the actual reality.

