It was There All Along: Senate Passes Child Cancer Research Bill The House Sent Them in March

Over the last few days, we have all watched intense drama unfold on one of our favorite reality shows, The Real Housewives of the US Capitol (AKA Congress).

In last night's season finale, the cast worked feverishly to meet a midnight deadline and avert a blue Christmas for non-essential government employees nationwide. After days of yelling, screaming, and finger-pointing, the 218th season ended with the CR bill heading to the White House for the president's signature.

It was a little anti-climactic when we learned that the deadline never really mattered. Midnight is way past Joe Biden's bedtime, and the bill would have to wait until Saturday morning to be signed into law.

In one of the most interesting plot twists, Democrats angrily scolded Republicans for heartlessly cutting funds for childhood cancer research out of the CR at the direction of the evil Elon Musk. They claimed Musk, the villainous MAGA mastermind, intended to let children die in order to give his billionaire friends a tax cut. They took to the airwaves to expose his dastardly plan.

Elizabeth Warren repeats the lie that @elonmusk and Republicans blocked funding for child cancer research.



A stand alone bill for child cancer research funding passed the Republican controlled House in March and got held up in the Democrat controlled Senate.



Democrats blocked… pic.twitter.com/ISLi32YAcA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

Warren's statement was about 1/1024th true. Funding was removed from the original 1500-page CR.

Dollar Store Obama says Republicans are keeping child cancer research from being funded.



The problem is that the same bill is sitting in the Senate and has been for months. The House passed it as a standalone bill.



Schumer is to blame for this. pic.twitter.com/KKaySuCEUV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 20, 2024

As it turns out, it's not Republicans who have been denying child cancer research funds. The House passed the funding in a stand-alone bill in March. The bill was sent to the Senate, but Majority Leader Chuck Schumer buried it.

You'd think Jeffries would know that; he was there, after all. He would never knowingly lie. Would he?

Of course, he would. As the saying goes, you never let the truth get in the way of a good story. In fact, if you watch the interview closely, you can tell he's lying. His lips are moving.

Turns out the cancer research funding that Democrats are all blaming on @elonmusk, was a stand alone bill that passed in the Republican controlled House but got held up in the Democrat controlled Senate.



Democrats k*lled a funding bill for child cancer research. pic.twitter.com/fGwVHoRErH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 20, 2024

Well, something miraculous happened last night. Schumer brought the child cancer research bill to the Senate floor for a vote. He had been sitting on that bill since March. What changed? Did his small heart grow three sizes yesterday?

JUST IN: Senate passes the pediatric cancer research bill, and it now heads to President Biden.



Democrats had claimed Republicans "cut" cancer research, which was a lie. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2024

We doubt the timing of the bill's vote last night had anything to do with Schumer's heart. If we were to speculate on Schumer's motivation, we'd see two possible reasons Chuckie would do this now.

It may have been the plan all along. Have Warren, Jefferies, and other Democrats blame Republicans for killing the funds and then take credit for passing them and saving the children. Setting Democrats up with a nice hero arc.

Or, and probably more likely, after Warren and Jefferies were publicly called out for lying about the funds, Schumer pushed them through to put the issue to bed. Simply doing a little political damage control.

It's all a game, a political sport. No different than fantasy football for most of our reps. They hold onto wins for leverage, delay funding, hide funding, and distort the truth, all for "the fans." Most of what gets done on a federal level could be done with 200 problem-solvers.… https://t.co/nYvmHYChUJ — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) December 21, 2024

Chuck Schumer sat on a bill to fund cancer research for children for 9 months.



He passed it now because democrats embarrassed the hell out of themselves by pretending Republicans cut this from the CR.



Has anyone in the fake news media called him out on this? Or are they too… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 21, 2024

The Democrat media lapdogs tried their best to help Schumer and Jefferies sell the narrative, and that is what has changed. Try as they might, they couldn't frame Republicans as the villain in their story.

Elon isn't an evil mastermind or an oligarch trying to take over control of the government. To Democrats, he is something far more terrifying. He is a man with a huge platform that is shining a light on everything the government does.

Season 219 of The Real Housewives of The US Capitol starts in January, and the cast will face a new reality.

We can ALL see you now!