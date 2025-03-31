Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They're in a Mess!’

Republican Scott Jennings detailed the Democrat Party’s politically suicidal trajectory recently on an episode of Chicks on the Right. He also discussed whether viewers will continue seeing him on CNN.

But first, he lays out everything wrong with the Democrats. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY TORCHES Dems over ramping up hatred and violence — including against @elonmusk's Tesla🚨



"They're in a mess. They're in a true identity crisis right now. And the only thing they know to do in reaction to it is to yell louder and blow things up. And I just… pic.twitter.com/N73sG26R2N — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 30, 2025

Commenters agree that the Democrat Party is turning to violence as their ideas and policies are rejected by the American people.

I do believe that they are ramping up the hatred and violence in the Democratic Party but you know what they say when your enemy is hurting itself just standby and don’t say a word😁 — Beltran (@13beltran13) March 30, 2025

They can’t really tell you what they disagree with just they have an overall hate. Its a denial, a justification, while knowing the truth, but not wanting to accept it. — Tiny House (@TinyMouse2023) March 30, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is the new face of the democrat party, yeah. — MarylandGirl (@MarylandGirl14) March 30, 2025

Crockett saw her opening and took it. Now Democrats are stuck with her being their de facto spokesperson.

Scott Jennings also responded to reports that he was staying at CNN. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: @ScottJenningsKY CONFIRMS CNN DEAL🚨



"I haven't really told anybody this, but I'll tell you — I'm in the process of re-signing with the network for another three years. It was in the news the other day. I never really confirmed it, but it is true. I'm going to stick with… pic.twitter.com/lsKJpDMwYN — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 30, 2025

I hope he gets paid well, but to me he’s wasting his time. His obvious truth cannot overcome the delusional liars he sits with. I can’t abide them. — RamonaQuimby91 (@RamonaQuimby91) March 30, 2025

Will CNN last 3 years ?!? — Oneliner (@JefferyStein7) March 30, 2025

That’s a good question - will CNN even exist in three years? We’ll see. Jennings is a draw for the floundering network. It’s doubtful he alone can keep the aging cable television outlet afloat.