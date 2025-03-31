Scott Jennings: ‘Jasmine Crockett is the Unquestioned Leader of the Democratic Party. They're in a Mess!’

New White House Press Briefings Seating Chart is Coming as Non-Inclusive WHCA Loses...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:35 AM on March 31, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings detailed the Democrat Party’s politically suicidal trajectory recently on an episode of Chicks on the Right. He also discussed whether viewers will continue seeing him on CNN.

But first, he lays out everything wrong with the Democrats. (WATCH)

Commenters agree that the Democrat Party is turning to violence as their ideas and policies are rejected by the American people.

Crockett saw her opening and took it. Now Democrats are stuck with her being their de facto spokesperson.

Scott Jennings also responded to reports that he was staying at CNN. (WATCH)

That’s a good question - will CNN even exist in three years? We’ll see. Jennings is a draw for the floundering network. It’s doubtful he alone can keep the aging cable television outlet afloat.

