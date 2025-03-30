The Toddlers Are in Charge: Columbia Grads Tear Up Diplomas at Alumni Protest...
You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds

Eric V.
Eric V. | 6:00 PM on March 30, 2025
Meme

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA was at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, reporting on illegal aliens being housed at the hotel and other locations on the taxpayer's dime. The sanctuary city is spending millions to house and feed illegals, and as Savanah reports, they just opened a new shelter in the Bronx.

Elon Musk weighed in and called these sanctuary city policies what they are. An attempt to import Democrat voters.

Flooding the zone with illegal aliens, followed shortly by pouring OUR tax money into those zones to support them, is a classic right out of the statist playbook, but it's what Savanah found next that's raising eyebrows.

While covering her initial story, she encountered representatives from a local Jackson Hewitt office. They were at the Roosevelt, offering tax preparation services to illegal immigrants and promising tax returns worth as much as fourteen thousand dollars, even if the filing alien was unemployed.

Watch:

So, a person who is in the country illegally, with no job and zero income, can file a tax return and get as much as $14k for their trouble? That doesn't sound very, ah, legal.

Customers?

That's more like it.

Elon's post continues:

The Democratic Party is aiding and abetting fraudulent government payments to illegals in order to establish a permanent one-party majority nationally, just like they did in California.The more you look into it, the crazier it gets.

Turning the entire country into California would be absolutely insane.

Talk about ripe for fraud. Keep the entire system so muddled and confusing that no one can tell exactly where the money is going. Agencies that should be sounding the alarm stay silent to ensure their share of the money keeps coming in. The more you realize how the system (fails) works, the filthier you realize it is.

Here's the rest of Data's explanation: 

They do this through "unclean" systems; specifically, systems that allow multiple individuals to share a single Social Security number. This explains the presence of supposed 150-year-olds in the database. It's not because we're sending them Social Security checks, that's just too obvious.Instead, it's because multiple people are using the same SSN. They're paying taxes, but the Treasury Department doesn't intervene, because those individuals aren't filing returns (obviously, this video shows that might be changing). They're receiving public benefits, but HHS doesn't raise the issue, because inflated headcounts justify expanded programs. They're attending schools, but the Department of Education stays silent, since larger enrollments support bigger budgets.Enforcing a strict one-SSN-per-person policy would trigger a seismic shock to the bureaucratic sprawl that depends on this hidden layer of participation.This isn't a harmless quirk. This has very real and devastating effects. Many of my followers have tried to apply for SSDI only to be denied because the SSDI database claims they're currently working and there's no way to resolve that identity fraud. This bureaucratic overreach conveniently ends when it comes to helping actual citizens, it seems. On the other hand - these same systems also give us a paper trial for exactly who and where these illegal immigrants are.

Multiple people with the same social security number, our tax dollars going who knows where? It's no wonder Democrats don't want DOGE snooping around.

Hopefully, DOGE gets there soon, and they may want to consider bringing ICE with them.

There was no mention of how much Jackson Hewitt was charging for its services. We do know that if they're making anything, every dime is being fleeced from taxpayers.

Elon noticed, and now it's time for DOGE to act.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.
