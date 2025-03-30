You're Busted! Turning Point USA Exposes Jackson Hewitt Helping Illegal Aliens Get Tax Refunds

Savanah Hernandez of Turning Point USA was at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, reporting on illegal aliens being housed at the hotel and other locations on the taxpayer's dime. The sanctuary city is spending millions to house and feed illegals, and as Savanah reports, they just opened a new shelter in the Bronx.

Advertisement

This is what the sanctuary city of New York still looks like and this was the outside of Roosevelt Hotel today.



Thousands of illegals are still being housed in tax-payer funded hotels in NYC and a new shelter for migrants just opened up in the Bronx:pic.twitter.com/ABhQnpAg5I — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 28, 2025

Elon Musk weighed in and called these sanctuary city policies what they are. An attempt to import Democrat voters.

Democratic Party voter importation https://t.co/xUT7pHrDHw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

Flooding the zone with illegal aliens, followed shortly by pouring OUR tax money into those zones to support them, is a classic right out of the statist playbook, but it's what Savanah found next that's raising eyebrows.

While covering her initial story, she encountered representatives from a local Jackson Hewitt office. They were at the Roosevelt, offering tax preparation services to illegal immigrants and promising tax returns worth as much as fourteen thousand dollars, even if the filing alien was unemployed.

Watch:

I caught a @jacksonhewitt employee coaching illegals on how they could get up to $14,000 in tax refunds whether they’re “working or not”



Perhaps figuring out who is receiving tax refunds is the next thing @elonmusk should look into 👀

pic.twitter.com/1SMhP0DKZE — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 29, 2025

So, a person who is in the country illegally, with no job and zero income, can file a tax return and get as much as $14k for their trouble? That doesn't sound very, ah, legal.

So they’re coaching customers to commit tax fraud🤯 — Brad White (@White919376Brad) March 29, 2025

Customers?

Coaching illegal immigrants on how to commit tax fraud — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 29, 2025

That's more like it.

IRS refund fraud payments are one of several means used by the Democratic Party to attract and retain illegal immigrants in the USA. That’s why they are so opposed to @DOGE stopping this!



The Democratic Party is aiding and abetting fraudulent government payments to illegals in… https://t.co/1t45vSnhce — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

Elon's post continues:

The Democratic Party is aiding and abetting fraudulent government payments to illegals in order to establish a permanent one-party majority nationally, just like they did in California.The more you look into it, the crazier it gets.

Turning the entire country into California would be absolutely insane.

Again: as @Heminator pointed out, the federal government relies on illegal immigration as an enabling function.



They do this through "unclean" systems; specifically, systems that allow multiple individuals to share a single Social Security number. This explains the presence of… https://t.co/hp1BcLv7ef — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 29, 2025

Talk about ripe for fraud. Keep the entire system so muddled and confusing that no one can tell exactly where the money is going. Agencies that should be sounding the alarm stay silent to ensure their share of the money keeps coming in. The more you realize how the system (fails) works, the filthier you realize it is.

Advertisement

Here's the rest of Data's explanation:

They do this through "unclean" systems; specifically, systems that allow multiple individuals to share a single Social Security number. This explains the presence of supposed 150-year-olds in the database. It's not because we're sending them Social Security checks, that's just too obvious.Instead, it's because multiple people are using the same SSN. They're paying taxes, but the Treasury Department doesn't intervene, because those individuals aren't filing returns (obviously, this video shows that might be changing). They're receiving public benefits, but HHS doesn't raise the issue, because inflated headcounts justify expanded programs. They're attending schools, but the Department of Education stays silent, since larger enrollments support bigger budgets.Enforcing a strict one-SSN-per-person policy would trigger a seismic shock to the bureaucratic sprawl that depends on this hidden layer of participation.This isn't a harmless quirk. This has very real and devastating effects. Many of my followers have tried to apply for SSDI only to be denied because the SSDI database claims they're currently working and there's no way to resolve that identity fraud. This bureaucratic overreach conveniently ends when it comes to helping actual citizens, it seems. On the other hand - these same systems also give us a paper trial for exactly who and where these illegal immigrants are.

Multiple people with the same social security number, our tax dollars going who knows where? It's no wonder Democrats don't want DOGE snooping around.

Advertisement

NEW: @Sav_Says reports that @JacksonHewitt was "coaching illegals" on how to get up to $14,000 in tax refunds "whether they're working or not."



Looks like @ElonMusk has another thing to look into @DOGE pic.twitter.com/YgNxPX2Gsx — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 30, 2025

Hopefully, DOGE gets there soon, and they may want to consider bringing ICE with them.

This is insane! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 29, 2025

I wonder how much Jackson Hewitt gets for filing each "return" giving these people thousands of our tax dollars? I'm sure taxpayers are also covering those fees, or the company wouldn't bother being out there peddling this grift. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) March 30, 2025

There was no mention of how much Jackson Hewitt was charging for its services. We do know that if they're making anything, every dime is being fleeced from taxpayers.

Elon noticed, and now it's time for DOGE to act.