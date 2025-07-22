LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is 'Why Dems STRUGGLE' (WATCH)

Harry Sisson appeared on the Adam Friedland Show, and, yes, it did not go well.

Warning: watching the following clip may cause muscle cramps - it's that bad.

Harry Sisson on the Adam Friedland Show is a remarkable interview. And probably a good example of why Dems are struggling.



Adam takes a point Sisson was trying to make about Trump and turns it into a joke about immigrants going to parties and stealing college guys' girls.… pic.twitter.com/x7CddC03ZH — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 21, 2025

Sisson gets uncomfortable. He can't laugh along. He reverts back to his talking points instead of acting like a human.

Because talking points are all he has. For him to actually have a meaningful conversation about ideas and beliefs, he'd have to have some of his own in the first place, and clearly, he does not.

Another good clip. Adam asks Harry Sisson about a widespread, funny, cultural moment. He literally can't answer it. Just. be. a. dude. pic.twitter.com/nT0pwrXjWH — Reagan Reese (@reaganreese_) July 21, 2025

It appears Harry has no idea how to be just a regular guy. Then again, getting involved with politics at such a young age, especially with divisive, angry, warped politics like the Democrats, we imagine the poor guy is pretty broken already.

After all, Democrats destroy everything they touch.

Never seen him out of a controlled setting, clearly he's extremely nervous. Super awkward, can't relate or flip to casual tone, like a college kid on a first job interview you're almost expecting a "Yes, sir." Don't even think it's political; this IS the male loneliness epidemic. — Gage Klipper (@gvklipper) July 21, 2025

This proves that Harry off script is a babbling moron. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) July 21, 2025

Like many of these influencers, and AOC, he's an actor. He needs to read lines someone else wrote for him; otherwise, he gets lost.

And it gets real awkward real fast.

