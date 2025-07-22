RATTLED James Comey Crawls Out to Whine About Trump's 'Hacks' Hammering DOJ After...
LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is 'Why Dems STRUGGLE' (WATCH)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on July 22, 2025
Imgflip

Harry Sisson appeared on the Adam Friedland Show, and, yes, it did not go well.

Warning: watching the following clip may cause muscle cramps - it's that bad.

Post continues:

Sisson gets uncomfortable. He can't laugh along. He reverts back to his talking points instead of acting like a human.

Because talking points are all he has. For him to actually have a meaningful conversation about ideas and beliefs, he'd have to have some of his own in the first place, and clearly, he does not.

It appears Harry has no idea how to be just a regular guy. Then again, getting involved with politics at such a young age, especially with divisive, angry, warped politics like the Democrats, we imagine the poor guy is pretty broken already.

After all, Democrats destroy everything they touch.

Like many of these influencers, and AOC, he's an actor. He needs to read lines someone else wrote for him; otherwise, he gets lost.

And it gets real awkward real fast.

============================================================

