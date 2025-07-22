RATTLED James Comey Crawls Out to Whine About Trump's 'Hacks' Hammering DOJ After Daughter Gets the Boot

Is it just us, or does James Comey seem pretty shaken in this video, whining about his daughter being fired and babbling about honor? Almost as if he knows the party might be coming to an end?

Advertisement

Then again, we suppose we could be seeing what we want to see because of what he pulled with Trump and, most damningly, with Hillary Clinton and not bothering to investigate her freakin' thumb drives ... argle bargle rar.

Either way, that this chump thinks he has any business lecturing others about honor is really something else, and it ain't good.

James Comey has posted a video in response to his daughter Maurene getting correctly fired from the SDNY.



James is clearly rattled now that he sees his past crimes, and those of his family, are resulting in accountability.



Good. The Comeys aren’t above the law.



Lock James up! pic.twitter.com/1oOGSzuVMe — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 21, 2025

Remember when he shared a picture of seashells that just happened to threaten Donald Trump?

We do.

But you know, HONOR and stuff.

Is this the same guy who found shells on the beach that contained a message he said he didn’t understand, but everyone else understood exactly what he was saying the day before his book came out? — JX Write (@JXWrite) July 21, 2025

Yup, that would be him.

Time for another walk on the beach… pic.twitter.com/v03hRegAqe — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) July 21, 2025

*Lock him up*

============================================================

Related:

When Even THIS Nutjob Gets It: Keith Olbermann Has SHOCKING Moment of Clarity on Colbert Cancellation

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)

As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine Maxwell-Size Epstein Bombshell

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.