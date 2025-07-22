LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is...
RATTLED James Comey Crawls Out to Whine About Trump's 'Hacks' Hammering DOJ After Daughter Gets the Boot

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on July 22, 2025
grok

Is it just us, or does James Comey seem pretty shaken in this video, whining about his daughter being fired and babbling about honor? Almost as if he knows the party might be coming to an end?

Then again, we suppose we could be seeing what we want to see because of what he pulled with Trump and, most damningly, with Hillary Clinton and not bothering to investigate her freakin' thumb drives ... argle bargle rar.

Either way, that this chump thinks he has any business lecturing others about honor is really something else, and it ain't good.

Remember when he shared a picture of seashells that just happened to threaten Donald Trump?

We do.

But you know, HONOR and stuff.

Yup, that would be him.

*Lock him up*

============================================================

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

