Yes. I'm Embarrassed That YOU'RE an American, Frothy-Mouthed Leftist. Does That COUNT?

Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. and No One Will Miss Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on November 14, 2024

Oh, look: a celebrity that actually put their money where their mouth is and moved because Donald Trump won the election.

More from The New York Post:

Actress Eva Longoria admitted that she and her family have fled the 'dystopian' United States — leaving the homelessness and high taxes of California for a brighter life in Mexico and Spain.

'I had my whole adult life here,' Longoria told Marie Claire. 'But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.'

While Los Angeles is seemingly no longer her speed, the 49-year-old 'Desperate Housewives' star also cited the most recent presidential election as a reason she was confident in her decision to leave.

Let's just walk through this logic here. Longoria lived in California, where -- as a San Francisco prosecutor, AG, and then Senator -- Kamala Harris helped turn it into the nightmare it is.

And Longoria wanted to bring those policies to the White House.

Now that they're not (thank goodness!), she's picking up sticks and leaving.

As this writer often says: make it make sense.

By the way, about Spain and Mexico:

Cause we all know that's what this is about. And most nations have stricter abortion laws than the Democratic Party wants.

So, yeah.

But we won't stop her from leaving.

She will not be missed.

The high rate of homelessness and high taxes were both things borne of Democratic Party policies.

She does not know what it means.

Because she's a celebrity, and the Democrats think that gets them votes.

Nope,

We doubt she'd connect those dots, but even if she did, she'd excuse it because that's (D)ifferent.

ZERO sense of irony.

DONALD TRUMP EVA LONGORIA KAMALA HARRIS UNITED STATES 2024 ELECTION

