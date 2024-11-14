Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of 'Dystopian' U.S. and No One Will Miss Her

Oh, look: a celebrity that actually put their money where their mouth is and moved because Donald Trump won the election.

Eva Longoria — who stumped for Kamala Harris — reveals she moved her family out of ‘dystopian’ US https://t.co/la4TQVQsjl pic.twitter.com/IZRe605jOB — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Actress Eva Longoria admitted that she and her family have fled the 'dystopian' United States — leaving the homelessness and high taxes of California for a brighter life in Mexico and Spain. 'I had my whole adult life here,' Longoria told Marie Claire. 'But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.' While Los Angeles is seemingly no longer her speed, the 49-year-old 'Desperate Housewives' star also cited the most recent presidential election as a reason she was confident in her decision to leave.

Let's just walk through this logic here. Longoria lived in California, where -- as a San Francisco prosecutor, AG, and then Senator -- Kamala Harris helped turn it into the nightmare it is.

And Longoria wanted to bring those policies to the White House.

Now that they're not (thank goodness!), she's picking up sticks and leaving.

As this writer often says: make it make sense.

By the way, about Spain and Mexico:

She is moving to Mexico, which has outlawed abortion after 12 weeks, and Spain, which has banned abortion after week 14.



Enjoy your rights! — Power Tie (@realPowerTie) November 14, 2024

Cause we all know that's what this is about. And most nations have stricter abortion laws than the Democratic Party wants.

So, yeah.

But we won't stop her from leaving.

And literally no one cares. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) November 14, 2024

She will not be missed.

She left because of the homelessness and high taxes of California. Oh and orange man bad. 🤣🤣🤣 — Sharko Ramius (@RedFebtober) November 14, 2024

The high rate of homelessness and high taxes were both things borne of Democratic Party policies.

Dystopian- does she even know what that means? Enjoying her privilege to leave the dumpster fire her politics created — HillNo! 🇺🇸 (@GirlMom2x) November 14, 2024

She does not know what it means.

If you want to know why Democrats are hemorrhaging Hispanic voters, look no further. Eva Longoria has little in common with your average Hispanic and hasn’t been culturally relevant since season 3 of Desperate Housewives. Yet she has spoken at every DNC since 2008. Why? Who… https://t.co/pViYS4fss6 — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 14, 2024

Because she's a celebrity, and the Democrats think that gets them votes.

so she hates LA so much because of the homelessness and crime that she flees for Spain and Mexico, yet she makes no connection that Kamala’s policies are responsible for why she hates LA. https://t.co/JfqkcOuVV5 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 14, 2024

Nope,

We doubt she'd connect those dots, but even if she did, she'd excuse it because that's (D)ifferent.

This quote though. These celebs have zero sense of irony: “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to sh-t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.” https://t.co/q92p57gZV4 — Brittany (@bccover) November 14, 2024

ZERO sense of irony.