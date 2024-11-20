DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government...
Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker
Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's...
True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump...
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
VIP
Do Most Kids REALLY Need College? Dr. Strangetweet Offers Compelling Reasons Why They...
Joe Biden's Intern Forgot to Post About Trans Day of Remembrance
Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting...
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer...
VIP
Dear Leftists: No Means No
Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in...
John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocid...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed

Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 20, 2024
Jesco Denzel/German Federal Government via AP

According to his website, Chris D. Jackson "boasts a distinguished political record." We'll take his word for it.

Jackson posted two photos that he thought captured the "stark contrast" in foreign relations between the Biden and Trump administrations. We don't know when the photo of Joe Biden was taken — it obviously wasn't at the recent G20 summit where the president went missing during the photo shoot.

Advertisement

Anyway, Jackson says the difference couldn't be more telling, and he's right, just not in the way he thinks he is.

We're not sure when the bottom photo was taken earlier — we think it was the G-7 summit in 2018. Maybe it was when President Trump was telling the other NATO countries to finally pay their share.

Holding hands and grinning with Justin Trudeau isn't the win Jackson thinks it is.

Recommended

Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement
Advertisement

The top is a photo op; the bottom is the president in negotiations. Yes, they're different. If you think the president's job is to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, then sure, Biden's your man.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP G7 JOE BIDEN PHOTO-OP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT
Grateful Calvin
Name Dropping: Comcast Spin-Off to Force MSNBC to Strike 'NBC' From Its Moniker
Warren Squire
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
FuzzyChimp
DOGE Co-Efficiency: Musk and Vivek Publish Plan to Cut Costs and Eradicate Government Waste
Warren Squire
True Team Leaders Must Consider the Impact on Teammates of Doing the Trump Dance
Brett T.
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brava Maestra! Justine Bateman Offers a GLOWING Video Review for Once and It's PERFECT Grateful Calvin
Advertisement