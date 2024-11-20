Two Photos Capture ‘Stark Contrast’ in Foreign Relations Between Biden and Trump

According to his website, Chris D. Jackson "boasts a distinguished political record." We'll take his word for it.

Jackson posted two photos that he thought captured the "stark contrast" in foreign relations between the Biden and Trump administrations. We don't know when the photo of Joe Biden was taken — it obviously wasn't at the recent G20 summit where the president went missing during the photo shoot.

Anyway, Jackson says the difference couldn't be more telling, and he's right, just not in the way he thinks he is.

These two photos capture the stark contrast in foreign relations under President Biden and Trump.



One leader is celebrated by allies; the other faced widespread criticism and scorn.



The difference couldn’t be more telling. pic.twitter.com/Tzx6wVg8Mo — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 19, 2024

We're not sure when the bottom photo was taken earlier — we think it was the G-7 summit in 2018. Maybe it was when President Trump was telling the other NATO countries to finally pay their share.

Holding hands and grinning with Justin Trudeau isn't the win Jackson thinks it is.

How about this one? You dishonest fuck. pic.twitter.com/48EtL5ZBIo — EEE (@EEElverhoy) November 20, 2024

Leadership will never be a popularity contest (or a suicide pact).

This has been my TED talk. — Sandstorm1776 (@Sandstorm1776) November 20, 2024

One sold out America, the other refuses to sell out America. — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) November 20, 2024

Dude, I already voted for him. Enough with the Trump ads. — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) November 20, 2024

Someone that makes everyone happy by selling out America.



Someone that pisses people off for standing up for America. — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) November 20, 2024

Yeah, the top picture is the current president who gains friends and acceptance by giving away our tax money.



The bottom picture is our former and future president who says GFY to other world leaders asking for a handout. — 🇺🇸Joe’s Watch🇺🇸 (He/Haw) (@PaTroll21) November 20, 2024

Yes, they do capture the stark contrast and you don’t understand why the bottom one is so much better for our country and the world. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) November 20, 2024

Hooray. Everyone holding hands while they’re totally screwing us vs. sitting cross armed refusing to let anyone screw us. Hmmm. World affairs are not a fucking popularity contest. — albert thai🇺🇸 (@washbar) November 20, 2024

Master negotiator VS give into whatever they want — Rylan Holden (@rylan_holden) November 19, 2024

One is a negotiation the other is a photo op — Dylan Penrose (@QuietRiverFold) November 20, 2024

In the bottom photo Trump is explaining that buying all their energy from Russia strengthened Putin and put their economies and security at risk. He was obviously right. — Oliver Reed (@OllieReedFC) November 20, 2024

Merkel destroyed her country. Trump tried to warn them. — Stephen Prosser (@Stephen02375629) November 20, 2024

So the political function of the President of the United States is to make foreign leaders happy and comfortable — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 20, 2024

One of them demands respect and the other gave them whatever they wanted because they knew he wouldn't remember it in the morning. — ... (@noagenda37) November 20, 2024

When Trump speaks, people listen. Even world leaders. — TThis Is MAGA Country (@theR_Man_) November 20, 2024

The top is a photo op; the bottom is the president in negotiations. Yes, they're different. If you think the president's job is to hold hands and sing Kumbaya, then sure, Biden's your man.

