'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera Crew Notices

Fear not, western world. It appears that Joe Biden has been located ... barely.

The other day, many people expressed concern when Biden ended his remarks in the Amazon rainforest by retreating from his podium and slowly wandering straight into the jungle. Many surmised he may have gone looking for the remains of poor Uncle Bosie.

Those concerns were heightened earlier today when world leaders gathered at the G20 Summit in Brazil for a photo opp and Biden was nowhere to be found.

Hilariously, none of the world leaders seemed to notice the absence of the U.S. President (in name only) and they all dispersed after the photo. Meanwhile, the camera crew was panicked and frantically searched the grounds for any sight of Biden.

Watch and laugh:

BREAKING: World leaders at G20 take the group photo without Biden, then walk off



"WHERE'S BIDEN??" - cameraman pic.twitter.com/lXsZBL1nZR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 18, 2024

Whew! They finally found him. Right next to Castro Jr.

That was a close one. We were worried he might have gone off with Joan Wilder to search for El Corazon. (That's a Romancing The Stone reference for our younger readers.)

But it really says something about the legacy of Biden's one term in office that no one else in the photo seemed to care -- or even know -- that he wasn't there.

Remember when they told us that Biden would restore America's place on the world stage?

We remember. That was a funny joke.

Remember when the media told you that Joe wandering off was just another “Cheap Fake”? pic.twitter.com/zPqFnMHDJs https://t.co/lELZcLTV4c — littlememzz (@littlememzz) November 18, 2024

Yep. We remember that too.

His entire term in a post https://t.co/CYzXSxCcPu — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 18, 2024

Even Sigmund Freud wasn't this obvious with his symbolism.

Where’s Biden?



Same things most Americans have asked his entire term. https://t.co/3WmWYeu0Nt — Cookedgooseinflorida 🐊 📟 (@CookedGooseinFL) November 18, 2024

It's terrifying that these types of displays are no longer a surprise to anyone.

SILVER ALEET POSTED: Aging, senile senior citizen is missing. Last seen walking into amazon jungle. https://t.co/e4S3rLdvpi — JackySinAZ 🇺🇲 (@JackySinAZ) November 18, 2024

LOL. The sound you just heard was millions of Americans slapping their faces with their open palms.

Holy crap.



They know. They all know. https://t.co/jCnKk2RjqV — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 18, 2024

Of course, they know. Everyone knows. Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) covering up Biden's dementia for four years is the greatest scandal in American political history and second place isn't even close.

The camera crew really turned that video above into pure comedic gold.

HAHAHAHA.

Biden should be forced to wear a red and white striped shirt and a beanie hat to make him easier to find when he wanders off like this.

We don't have a president right now. In fact, America hasn't had an actual president for four years! https://t.co/a03xZZFtJf — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) November 18, 2024

Biden’s irrelevant—not only domestically, but on the world stage. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 18, 2024

And no one. Seems. To. Care.

We can't be the only ones who feel like we are taking crazy pills right now.

It's almost like he's not running the country isn't it? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 18, 2024

Good grief this is humiliating — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 18, 2024

He was getting his diaper changed. — Will Killmore (@Will_Killmore) November 18, 2024

Eep.

The scary part is that we can't be certain that is not a true and accurate statement.

HA. That should have been the first place the camera crew searched.

The Ds will forever own this embarrassment in front of the world. If Ds really cared about their country, they’d never have allowed this. https://t.co/2UsI9Jia8y — R Pozo (@Pozer_R) November 18, 2024

Ahh, there's the first mistake. Assuming Democrats care about this country. We think they've given ample evidence that they do not. They only care about maintaining their positions of power. So much so that they will happily place a zombie in the White House and then try to replace him with a woman who is even dumber than he is.

Thank goodness American voters didn't let them get away with that.

Just a couple more months, America. A couple more months and we won't have to witness embarrassing spectacles like this one ever again.

That is, if Biden doesn't wander off one more time and accidentally start World War III in Ukraine before then.