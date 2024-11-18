'Where's Wal-Joe'? Joe Biden Goes Missing at G20 Summit Photo, Only the Camera Crew Notices

End Wokeness' 'Two Genders' Post on Bluesky Doesn't Last 30 Seconds
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Fear not, western world. It appears that Joe Biden has been located ... barely. 

The other day, many people expressed concern when Biden ended his remarks in the Amazon rainforest by retreating from his podium and slowly wandering straight into the jungle. Many surmised he may have gone looking for the remains of poor Uncle Bosie

Those concerns were heightened earlier today when world leaders gathered at the G20 Summit in Brazil for a photo opp and Biden was nowhere to be found

Hilariously, none of the world leaders seemed to notice the absence of the U.S. President (in name only) and they all dispersed after the photo. Meanwhile, the camera crew was panicked and frantically searched the grounds for any sight of Biden. 

Watch and laugh: 

Whew! They finally found him. Right next to Castro Jr. 

That was a close one. We were worried he might have gone off with Joan Wilder to search for El Corazon. (That's a Romancing The Stone reference for our younger readers.)

But it really says something about the legacy of Biden's one term in office that no one else in the photo seemed to care -- or even know -- that he wasn't there. 

Remember when they told us that Biden would restore America's place on the world stage? 

We remember. That was a funny joke. 

Yep. We remember that too

Even Sigmund Freud wasn't this obvious with his symbolism. 

It's terrifying that these types of displays are no longer a surprise to anyone. 

LOL. The sound you just heard was millions of Americans slapping their faces with their open palms. 

Of course, they know. Everyone knows. Democrats and the media (but we repeat ourselves) covering up Biden's dementia for four years is the greatest scandal in American political history and second place isn't even close. 

The camera crew really turned that video above into pure comedic gold. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Biden should be forced to wear a red and white striped shirt and a beanie hat to make him easier to find when he wanders off like this. 

And no one. Seems. To. Care. 

We can't be the only ones who feel like we are taking crazy pills right now. 

Eep. 

The scary part is that we can't be certain that is not a true and accurate statement. 

HA. That should have been the first place the camera crew searched. 

Ahh, there's the first mistake. Assuming Democrats care about this country. We think they've given ample evidence that they do not. They only care about maintaining their positions of power. So much so that they will happily place a zombie in the White House and then try to replace him with a woman who is even dumber than he is. 

Thank goodness American voters didn't let them get away with that.

Just a couple more months, America. A couple more months and we won't have to witness embarrassing spectacles like this one ever again. 

That is, if Biden doesn't wander off one more time and accidentally start World War III in Ukraine before then.  

