Sen. Joni Ernst: ‘Never Trust a Man Whose Uncle Was Eaten by Cannibals’

As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden announced a "tough" executive action to limit asylum applications at the border to 2,500 migrants a day. Biden, of course, blamed the Republicans for putting him in this position. It's funny — Biden had given us all the impression that he needed Congress to authorize him to do anything about the border crisis, despite having canceled all of the executive orders President Donald Trump had issued to secure the border on his first day in office.

In other words, it's a desperate ploy during an election year where border security is a major concern.

Republicans held their own press conference on Biden's executive order, and Sen. Joni Ernst was caught on a hot mic saying to "never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals."

HOT MIC: @SenJoniErnst to @SenJohnKennedy following the Senate GOP border press conference -- "Bottom line, never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals."



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eb8mUGhc0r — Joe Karwacki (@JoeKarwacki) June 4, 2024

Back in April, Biden told an audience of steelworkers that his Uncle Bosie (short for Ambrose) had been shot down over New Guinea in an area where there are lots of cannibals and was likely eaten. They never found his body. Records show that Uncle Bosie was a passenger on a plane that ditched in the Pacific Ocean after some engine trouble. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the cannibal story "was a really proud moment for him." That's why he repeated the story three times in 24 hours.

Anyway, we agree with Ernst: don't trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals.

She's got a point. "Storyteller in Chief" Biden is a pathological liar and is not to be trusted.

