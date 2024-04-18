'Incredible': KJP Says Biden Had a 'Proud Moment' Remembering Uncle He Claimed Was Cannibalized

WATCH: Sanctuary City Denver Defunds Police, Fire to Aid Illegal Immigrants
Doug P.  |  3:14 PM on April 18, 2024
meme

Yesterday in Pennsylvania President Biden told a story about what happened to his uncle in 1944, and as usual, Biden couldn't just relay the facts without embellishing it with his own peculiar twist. In other words, lying about what happened: 

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's bizarre claim and she wouldn't bite (pause for eye roll), except to say it was a "proud moment" for the president, as lying often is for him: 

The second sentence in this New York Post story is just incredible: 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Biden’s maternal uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, actually died when his plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean during World War II — and that he wasn’t eaten by cannibals, as Biden implied on two separate occasions Wednesday. 

Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the 81-year-old president was merely expressing how “incredibly proud” he was of Finnegan when Biden suggested New Guinea natives had eaten him in 1944.

Yikes. 

Biden always tries to sound like Commander McBragg when he's telling a story.

This bunch in the White House is just unbelievable.

