'Incredible': KJP Says Biden Had a 'Proud Moment' Remembering Uncle He Claimed Was Cannibalized

Yesterday in Pennsylvania President Biden told a story about what happened to his uncle in 1944, and as usual, Biden couldn't just relay the facts without embellishing it with his own peculiar twist. In other words, lying about what happened:

Advertisement

WATCH: Fox’s @JacquiHeinrich on Joe Biden’s bizarre story about his Uncle Bosey being eaten by cannibals: “According to the Pentagon, Biden’s uncle was a passenger on a plane that was forced to ditch in the Pacific Ocean... the U.S. service government record does not attribute… pic.twitter.com/HsI6U2k11l — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 18, 2024

Today White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Biden's bizarre claim and she wouldn't bite (pause for eye roll), except to say it was a "proud moment" for the president, as lying often is for him:

Karine Jean-Pierre defends Biden's dubious story about his "Uncle Bosie" being eaten by "cannibals" in New Guinea: "It was a really proud moment for him" pic.twitter.com/mS5lc5dxX7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2024

Joe Biden lies to the American people and then laughs it off.



Listen to KJP laugh it off and defend Biden's made-up story about his 'Uncle Boise' and a group of cannibals.



What is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/ZZEWmgVjdE — Edgar A Barrios (@Edgar_A_Barrios) April 18, 2024

The second sentence in this New York Post story is just incredible:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged Thursday that President Biden’s maternal uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, actually died when his plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean during World War II — and that he wasn’t eaten by cannibals, as Biden implied on two separate occasions Wednesday. Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One that the 81-year-old president was merely expressing how “incredibly proud” he was of Finnegan when Biden suggested New Guinea natives had eaten him in 1944.

Yikes.

Just another complete lie by Biden to make himself seem more interesting than he is. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) April 18, 2024

Biden always tries to sound like Commander McBragg when he's telling a story.

We’ve gotten to the “my relatives were eaten by cannibals” part of Biden’s slide into oblivion.. https://t.co/IUK08URB16 — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) April 18, 2024

I too would be very proud to tell a made up story about my uncle being killed and eaten — Jiggin Jalen (@JigginJalen) April 18, 2024

This bunch in the White House is just unbelievable.