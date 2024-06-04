LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT...
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions...
If You Want to Be Cool, You Must Be Apart of the LGBTQ...
'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money...
David Sacks NUKES Fauci in Straight-FIRE Segment Recapping What Actually Went Down with...
Flailing WaPo's WOKE Journos Prove You Can Lead a Mouth-Breather to Water, But...
We Did NOT Have Biden Picks Fist-Fight With TIME Journo on Our Bingo...
'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel...
Chris Cuomo Humiliated by His Own Words, Caught Red-Handed in Ivermectin Lie
'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is...
Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling...
Senator Kennedy: Here's Why Joe Biden Is in Big Trouble
Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just...
LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the...

Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as Only HE Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on June 04, 2024
Twitchy

As Biden's approval numbers continue to tank his handlers have decided something must be done about our leaking southern border. Forget that this could have been done LAST SUMMER when the House passed H.R. 2 ... or better yet, that this never had to be an issue if Biden had left Trump's orders in place but here we are.

Advertisement

Yes, Biden deliberately made things worse at the border.

Don't let them forget he did that during his first weeks in office.

Now they're trying to save Biden's bacon:

AP called it 'tough'.

That's adorbs.

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando had thoughts:

Lucky us!

Exactly.

Those approval numbers aren't going to turn themselves around.

This is a last-ditch effort to help with the election ... and the media will go along with it claiming Biden had to do something since Republicans refused to secure the border.

Recommended

LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser is PRICELESS
Sam J.
Advertisement

Mark our words.

======================================================================

Related:

The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden

'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money Donation to Biden Super PAC

We Did NOT Have Biden Picks Fist-Fight With TIME Journo on Our Bingo Card But Here We ARE (No, Really!)

'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN EXECUTIVE ORDER SOUTHERN BORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser is PRICELESS
Sam J.
The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden
Sam J.
'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)
Sam J.
David Sacks NUKES Fauci in Straight-FIRE Segment Recapping What Actually Went Down with COVID (Watch)
Sam J.
'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)
Sam J.
We Did NOT Have Biden Picks Fist-Fight With TIME Journo on Our Bingo Card But Here We ARE (No, Really!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Dems' Faces As Biden Answers Netanyahu Question While Trying to BOLT After Presser is PRICELESS Sam J.
Advertisement