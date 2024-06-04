Oilfield Rando Sums Up Biden's 'Tough' Executive Order on the Southern Border as Only HE Can and LOL

As Biden's approval numbers continue to tank his handlers have decided something must be done about our leaking southern border. Forget that this could have been done LAST SUMMER when the House passed H.R. 2 ... or better yet, that this never had to be an issue if Biden had left Trump's orders in place but here we are.

Advertisement

Yes, Biden deliberately made things worse at the border.

Don't let them forget he did that during his first weeks in office.

Now they're trying to save Biden's bacon:

Biden prepares a tough executive order that would shut down asylum after 2,500 migrants arrive a day https://t.co/ZCjB92PQRm — The Associated Press (@AP) June 3, 2024

AP called it 'tough'.

That's adorbs.

Twitchy favorite Oilfield Rando had thoughts:

Good news everybody, we’re only going to provide free food, housing, phones, employment assistance, and legal assistance to 912,500 illegal immigrants a year.



Republicans would be nuts to oppose measures this strict! https://t.co/R2KZ0ZFQWa — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 3, 2024

Lucky us!

I N S A N I T Y. — FTMFW (@FTMFW77) June 3, 2024

Don't forget the 75% plus they don't catch. And that number will go up if they think an agent might actually turn them around — Shy guy (@Shyguy08218351) June 4, 2024

Exactly.

Wait... is he going to ignore the Legislature now and unilaterally pass the immigration bill that was rejected in Congress? — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) June 4, 2024

Those approval numbers aren't going to turn themselves around.

This is a last-ditch effort to help with the election ... and the media will go along with it claiming Biden had to do something since Republicans refused to secure the border.

Mark our words.

======================================================================

Related:

The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions About the Economy to Help Biden

'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money Donation to Biden Super PAC

We Did NOT Have Biden Picks Fist-Fight With TIME Journo on Our Bingo Card But Here We ARE (No, Really!)

'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

======================================================================