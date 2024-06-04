'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money Donation to Biden Super PAC

Gosh, these seems shady.

Get it, dark money? Shade?

C'mon folks, they can't all be winners.

And this is truly sus:

Amazing story by @dklaidman: A $64 mil dark money donation to a shadowy non-profit-$55 mil of which gets funnelled to a Biden super pac with no disclosure of the original source, all arranged by the D's campaign finance gurus at @elias law group. https://t.co/HsJ9IeGKRX — Michael Isikoff (@Isikoff) June 4, 2024

From CBS:

Washington hates a secret. Yet in the summer of 2020, when a blandly named entity called the Impetus Fund received a $64 million donation from a single anonymous source, it touched off a guessing game with broad political implications.

The story continues ...

The source of that donation remains unknown — and not for lack of effort. Fox News first reported on the curious donation in 2023, but was unable to ferret out the donor's identity. A cottage industry of public interest groups and investigative reporters who dig relentlessly to unmask big-dollar donors, also came up empty. Most speculate the money originated with a single, super-wealthy Biden supporter. But it could also have come from a privately held company or a shell corporation, an increasingly common tactic used by well-heeled donors seeking to add layers of anonymity to their political largesse. It remains a $64 million mystery — and while legal, it's one that critics say underscores what's wrong with today's campaign finance system.

And here's the part about Elias:

"They're a virtual client," she says cheerfully. Its website is equally spare, with innocuous statements about its mission. "Impetus Fund works with changemakers across the country to unlock a more inclusive, accessible, and vibrant democracy," the site says. Impetus Fund's president is Ezra Reese, the political law chair at the Elias Law Group, which was founded by Marc Elias. Elias, a longtime Democratic Party lawyer who was general counsel for the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, founded his law practice with an eye toward "electing Democrats, supporting voting rights, and helping progressives make change," its website says.

... with an eye toward electing Democrats.

Ya' don't say.

Some (D)ark money is good! https://t.co/dFz4MUCrw1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 4, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it!

It’s (D)ifferent ™️



It should be Trade mark by now 🤭🤣 — Carlos (@xddlg) June 4, 2024

True story.

Gosh, that's shocking ...

Said nobody, ever.

