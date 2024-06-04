The Hill Learns the HARD WAY What Happens When You Ask Stupid Questions...
'Some (D)ark Money is GOOD!' Marc Elias Group Arranged $64 Million Dark Money Donation to Biden Super PAC

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on June 04, 2024
Twitter

Gosh, these seems shady.

Get it, dark money? Shade?

C'mon folks, they can't all be winners.

And this is truly sus:

From CBS:

Washington hates a secret.

Yet in the summer of 2020, when a blandly named entity called the Impetus Fund received a $64 million donation from a single anonymous source, it touched off a guessing game with broad political implications.

The story continues ...

The source of that donation remains unknown — and not for lack of effort. Fox News first reported on the curious donation in 2023, but was unable to ferret out the donor's identity. A cottage industry of public interest groups and investigative reporters who dig relentlessly to unmask big-dollar donors, also came up empty.

Most speculate the money originated with a single, super-wealthy Biden supporter. But it could also have come from a privately held company or a shell corporation, an increasingly common tactic used by well-heeled donors seeking to add layers of anonymity to their political largesse. It remains a $64 million mystery — and while legal, it's one that critics say underscores what's wrong with today's campaign finance system.

And here's the part about Elias:

"They're a virtual client," she says cheerfully. Its website is equally spare, with innocuous statements about its mission. "Impetus Fund works with changemakers across the country to unlock a more inclusive, accessible, and vibrant democracy," the site says. Impetus Fund's  president is Ezra Reese, the political law chair at the Elias Law Group, which was founded by Marc Elias. Elias, a longtime Democratic Party lawyer who was general counsel for the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, founded his law practice with an eye toward "electing Democrats, supporting voting rights, and helping progressives make change," its website says.

Sam J.
... with an eye toward electing Democrats. 

Ya' don't say.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it!

True story.

Gosh, that's shocking ...

Said nobody, ever.

Tags: BIDEN MARC ELIAS

