David Sacks NUKES Fauci in Straight-FIRE Segment Recapping What Actually Went Down with COVID (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:15 PM on June 04, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

David Sacks was good enough to take Fauci apart from orchestrating the pandemic to 'knowingly lying to the American public to protect his own a**' in a pretty powerful segment.

Watch:

Post continues:

To recap:

- Fauci aggressively pursued gain-of-function research and was responsible for funding the Wuhan lab while others warned of the dangers.

- The virus then leaked from this lab, leading to trillions of dollars in debt which will paralyze our economy for decades into the future, death, su*cides, etc.

- Fauci and others were paraded around as heroes.

- Trump was ridiculed for pushing the lab leak theory.

- Instead of admitting to the lab leak, Fauci and other doctors did all they could to cover it up.

- To top it off, many scientists accepted millions of dollars in royalties from the vaccine.

You should be furious.

Don't worry, bro, we are.

You were also accused of being a racist or white supremacist because that is the Left's go-to.

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)
Sam J.
America pre-2020 seems a big naive now, looking back. Hey, us too. 

If only.

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)
Sam J.
