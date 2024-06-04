David Sacks NUKES Fauci in Straight-FIRE Segment Recapping What Actually Went Down with COVID (Watch)

David Sacks was good enough to take Fauci apart from orchestrating the pandemic to 'knowingly lying to the American public to protect his own a**' in a pretty powerful segment.

David Sacks explains exactly how Dr. Anthony Fauci orchestrated the pandemic and knowingly lied to the American public to protect his own a**.

- Fauci aggressively pursued gain-of-function research and was responsible for funding the Wuhan lab while others warned of the dangers.

- The virus then leaked from this lab, leading to trillions of dollars in debt which will paralyze our economy for decades into the future, death, su*cides, etc.

- Fauci and others were paraded around as heroes.

- Trump was ridiculed for pushing the lab leak theory.

- Instead of admitting to the lab leak, Fauci and other doctors did all they could to cover it up.

- To top it off, many scientists accepted millions of dollars in royalties from the vaccine.

You should be furious.