Flailing WaPo's WOKE Journos Prove You Can Lead a Mouth-Breather to Water, But...
YIKES: Just When We Thought the Biden/TIME Interview Couldn't Get Any WORSE Joe...
Chris Cuomo Humiliated by His Own Words, Caught Red-Handed in Ivermectin Lie
'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is...
Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling...
Senator Kennedy: Here's Why Joe Biden Is in Big Trouble
Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just...
LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the...
Joe Biden Tells Crowd He Won't Allow Trump to Do This to Us...
Kurt Schlichter Takes Issue With Fox News Poll
CNN Gives Advice to Parents Whose 4-Year-Olds Come Out as Trans
Journalist Warns That TikTok Has Become 'The Real Hub of MAGA Content'
Police Officer Stabbed in Germany by Afghan Migrant Dies
Biden-Harris HQ Lies About Donald Trump Using Tear Gas on 'Peaceful' Protesters

'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on June 04, 2024
meme

It's not every day you see a Drag Queen school a Pro-Palestine LGBTQ'r so when this from Lady Maga crossed our timeline we had to watch and even share it. Something we keep noticing about the pro-Palestine side is how grossly uninformed and ignorant they really are about Israel.

Advertisement

Even when they supposed went to the Middle East like this turnip.

Watch:

We should probably mention this video crossed our timeline because Patricia Heaton shared it.

Gotta give the lady credit, right.

Not sure we'd have that much patience, so excellent point.

We're going to say probably brushed off.

Uninformed, ignorant, morons.

Yeah, that works.

Because much of what is done in this country today is not education, it's indoctrination. People like this 'know' what others want them to know.

Recommended

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Considering how badly misinformed she is? Probably an A.

Yeah, ouch.

======================================================================

Related:

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling the Feds BACKFIRES

Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just CAN'T EVEN (Watch)

LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves

Matt Taibbi Calls Hillary Clinton Out for 'Far More Serious Offense' Than Trump's and Lefties Can't DEAL

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

======================================================================

Tags: ISRAEL PALESTINE LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)
Sam J.
YIKES: Just When We Thought the Biden/TIME Interview Couldn't Get Any WORSE Joe Threatened to Throw FISTS
Sam J.
Claire McCaskill's FREAK Out About GOP Allowing Everyone to Buy Guns Without Telling the Feds BACKFIRES
Sam J.
LOL! Biden Visits His (Black, Italian, Puerto Rican, Irish) Childhood Home and the Jokes Write Themselves
Sam J.
Bill Maher Gets BLUNTLY Honest About Biden's Chances in November and Lefties Just CAN'T EVEN (Watch)
Sam J.
Joe Biden Tells Crowd He Won't Allow Trump to Do This to Us (WATCH)
RickRobinson

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement