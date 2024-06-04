'I Would Be Punished in Palestine': Lady MAGA Educates Pro-Palestine LGBTQr About Israel and MORE (Watch)

It's not every day you see a Drag Queen school a Pro-Palestine LGBTQ'r so when this from Lady Maga crossed our timeline we had to watch and even share it. Something we keep noticing about the pro-Palestine side is how grossly uninformed and ignorant they really are about Israel.

Even when they supposed went to the Middle East like this turnip.

Watch:

Do queers for Palestine understand what they’re supporting? pic.twitter.com/j4vglLfOCO — Lady Maga USA 🇺🇸 (@LadyMagaUSA) June 3, 2024

We should probably mention this video crossed our timeline because Patricia Heaton shared it.

Gotta give the lady credit, right.

I gotta say @LadyMagaUSA, you sure have a LOT of patience! https://t.co/c2kJSJSqfm — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 4, 2024

Not sure we'd have that much patience, so excellent point.

Here's a question, if LadyMagaUSA wasn't in drag and approached these same type of people, do you think they would have listened to him or brushed him off as a white guy? — MightyWarrior (@MightyWarrior54) June 3, 2024

We're going to say probably brushed off.

Wish I could say this was surprising, but it's absolutely expected. These people are MORONS. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 3, 2024

Uninformed, ignorant, morons.

Yeah, that works.

How is it possible that people are this dumb? Not knowing which country is Jewish and which is Islamic? 🤯 — P👁‍🗨NY (@PONY_Official) June 4, 2024

Because much of what is done in this country today is not education, it's indoctrination. People like this 'know' what others want them to know.

I want to know the grade she got in her Middle East study abroad in Israel and Palestine and she doesn’t know they are vastly different religions. — Ms Construed aka Carolyn (@caste315) June 3, 2024

Considering how badly misinformed she is? Probably an A.

Yeah, ouch.

