'LOONS'! Sen. John Kennedy's Explanation for WHY Biden Is Tanking SOOO Much is BRUTALLY Spot-ON (Watch)

Nobody has ever accused Sen. John Kennedy of not saying EXACTLY what is on his mind. And even though he never sugarcoats anything he says, there is something just so down-home and friendly about it the people he takes apart likely consider thanking him for it.

Although, we're pretty sure Biden won't be saying 'thank you' for this any time soon. Especially since Kennedy is spot on here.

Watch.

Sen. John Kennedy: "President Biden is in trouble politically. He's polling right up there with fungal infections. Part of the reason for that is that he gave in to loon wing of his party and he dissolved the southern border."



GOP senators respond to Biden’s upcoming executive… pic.twitter.com/euMLeMDELb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 4, 2024

The post continues:

GOP senators respond to Biden’s upcoming executive order meant to crack down on asylum seekers at the southern border.

In other words, Biden (or his handlers, let's be honest) are starting to get even more desperate because they can see what's coming. And now it's too late to pretend he didn't side with the worst parts of the Socialist Party. SORRY, Democratic Party. Our bad.

*cough cough*

Or as Kennedy refers to them, the LOON WING of his party.

Loons, socialists ... eh.

Same thing.

Yes, we laughed too.

We always do.

John Kennedy is a national treasure. https://t.co/X0VLGy9XDZ — Anneta Griffee (@called2freedom) June 4, 2024

True story.

And thank goodness he's on our side.

