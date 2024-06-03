Rand Paul Calls BS (and Shows Receipts) After Dr. Fauci's Answer About 'Back...
Outlaw President: Legal Scholars Highlight Reversible Errors in Trump’s New York Trial

What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on June 03, 2024
Various

Guess Paulette Harlow should have just blocked traffic in the name of Palestine or something ...

This is just awful.

The actual story just gets worse:

How is this justice?

How is this happening in America?

Praying.

The nerve.

Welcome to Biden's America.

Scary times we're living in, folks.

The post continues:

... form or protest for PETA, Pro-Palestine, BLM, Climate Change, and Trans activist protestors. Only for pro-lifers has the government carved out a special federal law with stiff penalties like this. This is unjust.

Unjust is one word for it. We have a few more but none that we can use here on Twitchy.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Maybe she should just attack a bunch of Jewish students on college campuses across the country, apparently that's AOK.

We are living in the dumbest of times.

*cough cough*

======================================================================

