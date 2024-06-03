What Judge Said to Elderly Pro-Lifer She Sentenced to 2 Years for PRAYING Outside Abortion Clinic Is Vile

Guess Paulette Harlow should have just blocked traffic in the name of Palestine or something ...

This is just awful.

A DC judge just sentenced 75-year-old Paulette Harlow, who is in poor health, to 2 years in prison for praying outside an abortion clinic. Her husband fears she might die there. pic.twitter.com/SHg0kHmdRz — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

The actual story just gets worse:

The sentencing was passed by Judge Kollar-Kotelly. After Harlow's husband begged for mercy, expressing his fear that his wife would die alone in prison, the judge taunted that maybe Harlow would "make an effort to remain alive” because that is a “tenet of [Harlow’s] religion.” pic.twitter.com/Bs4xwiycJh — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

How is this justice?

How is this happening in America?

Here is a video of the protest this poor woman is going to prison for. pic.twitter.com/xDcchPfQ7R — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

Praying.

The nerve.

The aggressive prosecution of these pro-life activists was a response to their protesting Washington Surgi-Clinic abortionist Cesare Santangelo, who has murdered full-term, viable infants and admitted to leaving living babies to die. More coverage here: https://t.co/EO8DKh0R4Y — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

Welcome to Biden's America.

Scary times we're living in, folks.

The charge against Paulette Harlow was a violation of the FACE Act, as she and her companions were blocking the entrance to the baby murder facility as they prayed. Blocking entrances has always been a common form or protest for PETA, Pro-Palestine, BLM, Climate Change, and Trans… — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) June 3, 2024

The post continues:

... form or protest for PETA, Pro-Palestine, BLM, Climate Change, and Trans activist protestors. Only for pro-lifers has the government carved out a special federal law with stiff penalties like this. This is unjust.

Unjust is one word for it. We have a few more but none that we can use here on Twitchy.

Blocking an entrance to a freeway, hospital, or airport? Perfectly acceptable behavior. Blocking an entrance to Planned Parenthood. Throw them in prison for two years!!! — TheGreenGrocer (@72greengrocer) June 3, 2024

Maybe she should just attack a bunch of Jewish students on college campuses across the country, apparently that's AOK.

We are living in the dumbest of times.

Russia isn’t my enemy.



This, this right here, is my enemy. https://t.co/8g9NAz0NXO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 3, 2024

*cough cough*

