WTAF is THIS?! Eric Swalwell Makes Bizarre, Bigoted Gay Joke About Jesus That Even Creeps Lefties Out

Eric Swalwell can dish it out but he can't take it.
For example, Vince Langman wished Swalwell a Happy Pride Month. Now, someone who didn't see this as an insult would likely just ignore it ... so clearly, Swalwell did see this as an insult because he claimed it didn't bug him.
When it did.
Thanks, Vince! Same to you!— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 1, 2024
*This isn’t the insult you think it is. 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 https://t.co/uj4x1dRKO2
This person responded:
June 1, 2024
And this is where Eric just goes off the rails ...
Didn’t Jesus have two dads? https://t.co/9H1i8RJ4VW— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2024
What? Is he implying God and Joseph were homosexuals?
Dude.
This is the sort of dumb, horrible, and terrible that will piss even your supporters on the Left off. This is not just making a dig at Christianity, this is blaspheme of the worst and ugliest sort.
You may have just beat AOC to be the dumbest person in congress.— Doug 🇺🇸 (@ProudPatriot247) June 2, 2024
Are you trying to suggest that god and Joseph were gay? Funny how politicians feel free to make jokes about christian faith….care to make any jokes about islam? No? Why not?— Stephen with a PH. (@tibblion2) June 2, 2024
Guys, there are so many pissed off responses to his post we don't even really know where to start. Lefties, Righties, Swalwell done ticked off Twitter and why? Because someone wished him a Happy Pride Month.
He's bad even for California, just sayin'.
You do know that you offend Muslims by saying this too, right?— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 2, 2024
You are utterly stupid.— Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) June 2, 2024
How are you able to function without a brain?— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) June 2, 2024
Recommended
Unfortunately, a lot of politicians are able to do it.
We currently have the worst politicians in history.— MAZE (@mazemoore) June 2, 2024
Just being a bigot for no reason. You are better than that Rep Swalwell.— EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) June 2, 2024
Is he, though?
Ignorant anti Christian post.— Starship Alves (@StarshipAlves) June 2, 2024
Indeed it is.
You are a special kind of stupid— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 2, 2024
June 2, 2024
Yeah, man.
