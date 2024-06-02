'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

'LAUGHABLE': Even Chris Cuomo Is Calling Alvin Bragg and His 'Witch Hunt Trial'...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on June 02, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Patricia Heaton had a lot to say about the Trump verdict in a post she lovingly called, 'Politics for Dummies'. Listening to her break down what transpired in Bragg's 'witch hunt' and explaining why there are 34 counts (and how stupid that is) is simply glorious.

And infuriating.

Not to mention her badass specs ... dude, we love them.

Watch:

Is that right?

She knows that's right.

That's what makes this so good. Well, that and her specs.

Heh.

To be fair it's hard not to get them all confused since none of the cases are exactly what we'd call legit BUT Bragg has ironically bragged about getting Trump as well, even if he didn't necessarily release a campaign ad saying so.

This was always about politics, not justice.

All of them are.

Meanwhile, Hillary was just fined for funding the Steele Dossier.

We can't even make this up.

Also, here is a Brit Hume 'assist':

Never. But you know, orange man bad.

======================================================================

