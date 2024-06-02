'ABUSE of the Law': Patricia Heaton's 'Politics for Dummies' Post on Trump Verdict Is GLORIOUS (Watch)

Patricia Heaton had a lot to say about the Trump verdict in a post she lovingly called, 'Politics for Dummies'. Listening to her break down what transpired in Bragg's 'witch hunt' and explaining why there are 34 counts (and how stupid that is) is simply glorious.

And infuriating.

Not to mention her badass specs ... dude, we love them.

Watch:

Politics for Dummies: Trump Edition pic.twitter.com/dEU3xCvGcu — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) June 1, 2024

Is that right?

She knows that's right.

That's what makes this so good. Well, that and her specs.

Heh.

You were mostly correct except I believe it was Latisha James who campaigned on getting Trump. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 1, 2024

To be fair it's hard not to get them all confused since none of the cases are exactly what we'd call legit BUT Bragg has ironically bragged about getting Trump as well, even if he didn't necessarily release a campaign ad saying so.

This was always about politics, not justice.

All of them are.

Yup.

The trial of DJT

summarized:



One act—a bookkeeping error, a misdemeanor and beyond the statute of limitations—multiplied by 34 and turned into a felony. — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) June 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Hillary was just fined for funding the Steele Dossier.

We can't even make this up.

Also, here is a Brit Hume 'assist':

This from a CNN legal analyst writing in New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/UVDtSSWk2b — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 31, 2024

Never. But you know, orange man bad.

