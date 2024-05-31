AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag

Man oh MAN, AOC is really hung up on flags. Maybe she's just distracted by all the pretty colors.
Or maybe she's just a troll.
After Trump's verdict, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an upside down American flag.
May 30, 2024
We imagine many Americans felt the same way.
Enter AOC with a stupid tweet because well ... she's stupid.
We said what we said.
Who did you learn that from, Samuel Alito? https://t.co/MeMQneci2i— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2024
FFS.
This broad.
She learned it from Native Americans, you communist wench. @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/8fpyFE2hcW— Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) May 30, 2024
We saw Communist Wench open for Angry Beavers in 1999.
Yeah, we're old.
That’s Senator Alito to you— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 30, 2024
HA.
I’m surprised you recognized it without it being on fire— Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 31, 2024
Head of the Hamas caucus has jokes. Resign.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 30, 2024
May 31, 2024
HAAAAAAA again.
why don't you debate her instead of hiding behind social media. You literally work in the same place.— Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 31, 2024
Can I get a gin and tonic please?
At least he said please.
She’s signaling that we’re a nation in distress.— Danny Able (@DK_Able) May 31, 2024
Because we are a nation in distress.
We understand you hate Christians, but not everything is about you AOC
What.
He.
Said.
AOC doesn’t even know what RICO is.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2024
She’s the last person who should use the word “learn.”pic.twitter.com/7f7R1BDIRK
And fin.
======================================================================
Related:
Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was 'As Expected' So NO Big Deal
Biden Just Accidentally Gave the Whole SHABANG Away When Journo Asked Him About Trump's Verdict
We Must Beat Biden. That's It ... That's the Headline
Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty
======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member