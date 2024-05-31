AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag

Man oh MAN, AOC is really hung up on flags. Maybe she's just distracted by all the pretty colors.

Or maybe she's just a troll.

After Trump's verdict, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an upside down American flag.

Advertisement

We imagine many Americans felt the same way.

Enter AOC with a stupid tweet because well ... she's stupid.

We said what we said.

Who did you learn that from, Samuel Alito? https://t.co/MeMQneci2i — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2024

FFS.

This broad.

She learned it from Native Americans, you communist wench. @RepMTG pic.twitter.com/8fpyFE2hcW — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) May 30, 2024

We saw Communist Wench open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Yeah, we're old.

That’s Senator Alito to you — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 30, 2024

HA.

I’m surprised you recognized it without it being on fire — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 31, 2024

Head of the Hamas caucus has jokes. Resign. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 30, 2024

HAAAAAAA again.

why don't you debate her instead of hiding behind social media. You literally work in the same place.



Can I get a gin and tonic please? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 31, 2024

At least he said please.

She’s signaling that we’re a nation in distress.

Because we are a nation in distress.



We understand you hate Christians, but not everything is about you AOC — Danny Able (@DK_Able) May 31, 2024

What.

He.

Said.

AOC doesn’t even know what RICO is.



She’s the last person who should use the word “learn.”pic.twitter.com/7f7R1BDIRK — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 31, 2024

And fin.

======================================================================

Related:

Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was 'As Expected' So NO Big Deal

Biden Just Accidentally Gave the Whole SHABANG Away When Journo Asked Him About Trump's Verdict

We Must Beat Biden. That's It ... That's the Headline

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)

WINNING! --> Trump Already Seeing YUGE Bump in Approval After Clown Show Court Finds Him Guilty

======================================================================