AOC Writes a Check Her Butt Can't Cash Going After Marjorie Taylor Green's Post of an Upside Down Flag

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:10 PM on May 31, 2024

Man oh MAN, AOC is really hung up on flags. Maybe she's just distracted by all the pretty colors.

Or maybe she's just a troll.

After Trump's verdict, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an upside down American flag. 

We imagine many Americans felt the same way.

Enter AOC with a stupid tweet because well ... she's stupid.

We said what we said.

FFS.

This broad.

We saw Communist Wench open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Yeah, we're old.

HA.

HAAAAAAA again.

At least he said please.

Dan Bongino Comes Up With a Very Cool Way to Describe Voting for Donald Trump
Aaron Walker
What.

He.

Said.

And fin.

======================================================================

Tags: AOC MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE

