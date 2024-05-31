Good News! NBC News Says SURE Inflation Rose in April But It was...
LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner' Is CHILLING (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on May 31, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Don't let ANYONE on the Left tell you this entire Trump trial is not political ... not one. And if they insist Biden has nothing to do with it? Yeah, show them this freakin' video.

Is he confused?

Is he giving something away?

Is he evil?

Maybe all three but the smirk is very revealing.

Watch:

He wasn't confused.

He just didn't know how to answer the question.

Yup. See what we mean? 

Seems a fair reaction - ours was similar.

He's always been a bad man.

Unfortunately, now he has the power to actually do harm.

All too accurate.

Of course he's smirking. He knows they got away with it.

Certainly looks that way.

======================================================================

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

