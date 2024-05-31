LOOK on Biden's Face After Journo Asks About Trump Being a 'Political Prisoner' Is CHILLING (Watch)

Don't let ANYONE on the Left tell you this entire Trump trial is not political ... not one. And if they insist Biden has nothing to do with it? Yeah, show them this freakin' video.

Is he confused?

Is he giving something away?

Is he evil?

Maybe all three but the smirk is very revealing.

Watch:

"Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly. What's your response to that, sir?"



BIDEN (CONFUSED):



*stops*



*smirks*



*shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/0GKm327Qy1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2024

He wasn't confused.

He just didn't know how to answer the question.

A picture is worth a thousand words: pic.twitter.com/9cWzkRJQA0 — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) May 31, 2024

Yup. See what we mean?

Holy crap — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) May 31, 2024

Seems a fair reaction - ours was similar.

OMG! I have hated this man for 30+ years...turns out that I haven't hated him nearly enough. — James Swan (@JamesSwan1754) May 31, 2024

He's always been a bad man.

Unfortunately, now he has the power to actually do harm.

All too accurate.

Horrible optics — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) May 31, 2024

This is SOOOOO gross! Biden is absolutely disgusting. I always hate his stupid smirk. But this is the WORST time ever. Hateful, spiteful, loser that he is, doesn't even comprehend how much damage he has done to this country and our justice system. — Debi Dean (@DebiDawnDean) May 31, 2024

Of course he's smirking. He knows they got away with it.

They are not trying to hide it anymore — ΛBBΛƧ - ΛＷΛ〽️ (@NFTMillionaire) May 31, 2024

So Biden just confirmed it. — SMD (@smdowner) May 31, 2024

Certainly looks that way.

