Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on May 31, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As we watch Democrats gloat and celebrate Trump's guilty verdict, we can't help but smile just a little because we know ultimately they've all made a huge mistake. Oh sure, they get to call him a 'convicted criminal' in campaign ads for a while and the more insufferable twits on social media will have a hey day with it but in the end, they just made the biggest in-kind donation maybe EVER to Trump.

People who were unsure about voting for him again, people who don't even like him, are ready to donate to him and most importantly, vote for him.

For example, watch THIS:

Notice he says he doesn't even like Trump, but now he has to vote for him.

He has to vote against a government that would do something like this.

We get it, dude. We so get it.

Fire indeed.

Brain dead or deliberately obtuse. Maybe even both.

Exactly. If they're willing to do to this a president, think about what they'd be willing to do to an everyday American. Heck, look no further than the J6rs and what they've been put through by their own government.

Clean Up, Aisle 3! Megyn Kelly Absolutely FRICASSEES Alvin Bragg With Just 1 NUCLEAR-LEVEL Tweet (Damn!)
Sam J.
Sam J.
Democrats woke up the sleeping lion.

Way to go, guys.

