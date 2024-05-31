Powerful: Black New Yorker Who 'Doesn't Even Like Trump' Explains Why He HAS to Vote For Him Now (Watch)

As we watch Democrats gloat and celebrate Trump's guilty verdict, we can't help but smile just a little because we know ultimately they've all made a huge mistake. Oh sure, they get to call him a 'convicted criminal' in campaign ads for a while and the more insufferable twits on social media will have a hey day with it but in the end, they just made the biggest in-kind donation maybe EVER to Trump.

People who were unsure about voting for him again, people who don't even like him, are ready to donate to him and most importantly, vote for him.

For example, watch THIS:

People who hate Trump are now voting for Trump. pic.twitter.com/Osg8VowuDp — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) May 31, 2024

Notice he says he doesn't even like Trump, but now he has to vote for him.

He has to vote against a government that would do something like this.

We get it, dude. We so get it.

Fire indeed.

Weaponizing the legal system is so blatant you have to be brain dead to not see it. https://t.co/y6p6hkLAZU — LaughingJayhawk (@LaughingJayhawk) May 31, 2024

Brain dead or deliberately obtuse. Maybe even both.

I think we need to understand that while Trump may have brought a spotlight to the corruption, it’s always been there.



We need reform, immediately. https://t.co/dV89jUnaTd — sassyc (@cgard30) May 31, 2024

The weaponization of our legal system won't stop with the conviction of Trump.



Unless we stop it.



Call them out at every opportunity.

Otherwise, this gets worse. https://t.co/3aoxMNsdrv — Leesa J. (@LeesaWho) May 31, 2024

Exactly. If they're willing to do to this a president, think about what they'd be willing to do to an everyday American. Heck, look no further than the J6rs and what they've been put through by their own government.

Democrats woke up the sleeping lion.

Way to go, guys.

