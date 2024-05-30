Planned Parenthood's Post About a 'Man Receiving No Support for His Abortion' and Pisses Everyone OFF

Women have babies.

Men do not have babies.

Therefore, men cannot have abortions.

You'd think Planned Parenthood of all organizations would know how this works BUT since they started losing ground to pro-life, they've tried to broaden their appeal to mentally ill people who think they were born in the wrong bodies. Who need help, not enabling but we digress.

This is just nutty:

Meet Ash Williams, a trans abortion doula redefining reproductive support. After experiencing a lack of care during his own abortion, Ash now provides holistic, compassionate care to those choosing not to remain pregnant.



Read more: https://t.co/Tz505xuMQp — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 29, 2024

... during his abortion.

What. The. EFF?

You think you're a health care provider but don't even know that men can't get pregnant. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 29, 2024

Note, the pushback was SO BAD they eventually turned replies off for anyone they don't follow but LUCKILY there are still plenty of responses for us to share.

This reads like the most poorly written SAT question of all times. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) May 30, 2024

Right? They just need to add something about how many pancakes were eaten by group A and B and they'd be spot on.

A man has never had an abortion no matter how many mentally ill women claim to be men. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) May 30, 2024

Sorry, not sorry.

Pretty sure it's too late for Planned Parenthood ... and DEFINITELY the 'guy' who thinks 'he' had an abortion.

