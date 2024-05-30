Supreme Court's 9-0 Ruling in Favor of NRA a Lock to Trigger Lefty...
Jonathan Turley's Latest Thread Provides MUCH-NEEDED Insight Into What Is Really Going on with Trump Jury

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on May 30, 2024
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

If the jury is confused about the rules they are to follow it's no surprise the rest of us are even more confused. Luckily, we have people like Jonathan Turley who can enlighten us about what is going on.

Take a look:

ANOTHER note from the jury.

Evidence and the inference to be drawn from evidence.

Alrighty then.

His post continues:

Much of Cohen's testimony did not concretely establish knowledge or intent by Trump but the prosecutors insisted that they could infer from that evidence...

Inference sounds like something a prosecutor might rely on if they don't actually have any real evidence.

Infer.

His post continues:

This goes to the question of weight that can be given to these accounts.  Notably, they are asking for mostly Pecker's account but also have a request for a Cohen passage.

Sounds a lot like making assumptions to us.

Not that we're experts on any of this.

Must not be speculative ... huh.

Interesting.

Tags: TRIAL TRUMP

