Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email a MUST-Read

Oh joy, it's almost June which means PRIDE MONTH ... said hardly anyone, ever. Sure, there are people out there who live for PRIDE MONTH (yes, it has to be all in caps), but most of us just want to keep on keepin' on without thinking about who someone is having sex with.

But you know, for whatever reason, many corporations have jumped on board the PRIDE MONTH train.

And their customers are starting to push back.

Take a look at this:

🧵



I’ve subscribed to @barkbox off and on for years. Today I canceled my subscription after receiving an email promoting Pride Month pup toys. I adore @barkbox, but they donate proceeds to the Kaleidoscope Youth Center, which supports “gender-affirming care” in minors. pic.twitter.com/GRYDLOS5XW — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

HOO BOY.

What the Hell do puppies have to do with gender-affirming-care for minors? Are they implying puppies are born in the wrong bodies?

Here is the link the Kaleidoscope Youth Center’s website:https://t.co/CsIK0koBMN — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

Wow.

Here is the link to their advocacy program, as well as a screenshot of what you first see upon opening the link:https://t.co/mjwZ2K5fLg pic.twitter.com/8aQWGbLIdr — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

Wow again.

I spoke to a lovely woman at @barkbox who listened to my story, and completely understood my concerns. I also requested they donate proceeds to a different organization like @againstgrmrs, so I can support their company again. — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

This is one way to push back ... sadly, another way is to just take your business elsewhere.

While @barkbox has done so many wonderful things for animals, I can’t support a company that donates money to an organization who tells children they’re born in the wrong body. — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

We totally get this.

No child is born in the wrong body. Sterilizing & mutilating kids under the guise of “gender-affirming care” is the greatest scandal in the history of modern medicine. — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

Ding ding ding!

I don’t want to boycott @barkbox, but I’m hoping this thread will encourage them to instead donate to an organization that actively supports protecting children from harm. Until then, I simply can’t support their company.



Let kids be kids. ❤️ — Chels (@ChesterXeet) May 29, 2024

It's as simple as that.

Let kids be kids.

