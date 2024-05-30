Thread from BarkBox Subscriber About WHY They've Canceled After 'Pride Month Pups' Email a MUST-Read

IG Probe Finds Biden's DHS Hasn't Been Monitoring These People (Sleep Well, America!)
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:26 AM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Oh joy, it's almost June which means PRIDE MONTH ... said hardly anyone, ever. Sure, there are people out there who live for PRIDE MONTH (yes, it has to be all in caps), but most of us just want to keep on keepin' on without thinking about who someone is having sex with. 

But you know, for whatever reason, many corporations have jumped on board the PRIDE MONTH train.

And their customers are starting to push back.

Take a look at this:

HOO BOY.

What the Hell do puppies have to do with gender-affirming-care for minors? Are they implying puppies are born in the wrong bodies?

Wow.

Wow again.

This is one way to push back ... sadly, another way is to just take your business elsewhere.

Greg Price Recaps CLOWN SHOW aka Merchan/Bragg Trump Trial Proving It REEKS of Lawfare in 1 Brutal Tweet
Sam J.
We totally get this.

Ding ding ding!

It's as simple as that. 

Let kids be kids.

======================================================================

======================================================================

