Lefty Snot OWNED for Shaming Parents Who WANT School Choice Because They Know What's BEST for Their Kids

Tell us you have no idea how school choice works or who is actually benefitting from school choice without actually telling us you have no idea how school choice works or who is benefitting from school choice. We're not sure if people like John Collins are deliberately obtuse about such things or if they just don't care and go with the Leftist flow.

Teachers unions hate school choice.

So Democrats, who the teachers unions give their money to, hate school choice.

It's as simple as that.

“School choice” sounds an awful lot like “send public funds to our for-profit, religious, indoctrination camps.” — John Collins (@Logically_JC) May 27, 2024

Dude.

Yawn.

And no.

“Student loan forgiveness” sounds an awful lot like “send public funds to our for-profit, liberal, leftist indoctrination camps.” — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 27, 2024

There it is.

To me “school choice” sounds an awful lot like “give poor parents options” and that’s just gross. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 27, 2024

And we all know the Left only want so many options for the poors ...

It's just such an uninformed, ignorant view. When money follows the kid, the kid succeeds. When money gets stuck in systems that suck, the kid fails. The whole point is educating our kids and helping them be successful people.

This is not difficult UNLESS you have an agenda.

As opposed to the non-profit, anti-religion, transgender pedophile indoctrination camps we currently support? — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) May 27, 2024

Try saying THAT five times fast.

You’ve just perfectly described what public schools have become.



Talk about projection! — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) May 27, 2024

The irony.

Then your hearing needs to be checked — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) May 28, 2024

At the very least.

