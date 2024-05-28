Lefty Snot OWNED for Shaming Parents Who WANT School Choice Because They Know What's BEST for Their Kids

Monsters Are Real: Doctor Proudly Proclaims He Needs No Testing to Know if...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on May 28, 2024
Twitchy

Tell us you have no idea how school choice works or who is actually benefitting from school choice without actually telling us you have no idea how school choice works or who is benefitting from school choice. We're not sure if people like John Collins are deliberately obtuse about such things or if they just don't care and go with the Leftist flow.

Teachers unions hate school choice.

So Democrats, who the teachers unions give their money to, hate school choice.

It's as simple as that.

Dude. 

Yawn.

And no.

There it is.

And we all know the Left only want so many options for the poors ...

It's just such an uninformed, ignorant view. When money follows the kid, the kid succeeds. When money gets stuck in systems that suck, the kid fails. The whole point is educating our kids and helping them be successful people.

This is not difficult UNLESS you have an agenda.

Try saying THAT five times fast.

SCHOOL CHOICE

