She'll Swallow Your SOUL! Chelsea Handler Putting Harrison Butker 'in His Place' Is Just CREEPY (Watch)

Chelsea Handler had some things to say about Harrison Butker's commencement speech. Ironically, nobody really cared enough about it to share it until just now ...

Chelsea Handler is 49 years old, childless, unmarried. Harrison Butker is 28, happily married, 2 kids, just won a Super Bowl.



This is pure envy. It's oozing out of her.



pic.twitter.com/JPyfrxTxeS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 27, 2024

What is UP with this the giant vein in this broad's forehead? Yikes. We can't stop staring at it ...

She is looking rough. What happened? — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) May 27, 2024

She's always looked rough. Hey, when you spend seven days a week, 24 hours a day being angry about SOMETHING it eventually starts showing up on the outside.

And that VEIN.

The fact that these evil people like Chelsea Handler are still upset that a Catholic Christian man gave a great commencement speech about marriage and children at a Catholic Christian college is wild 😂 — DEL (@delinthecity_) May 27, 2024

She is 49 years old going on 70. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 27, 2024

Heh.

I love it when people who are clearly unhappy tell us how to be happy. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 27, 2024

I forgot she existed — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) May 28, 2024

Honestly we did too, which is never a good thing for someone like Chelsea. When a site like ours that focuses on mocking horrible people forgets about you? Yeah, ouch.

And ... THAT VEIN.

Girl lookin rough. — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) May 28, 2024

But you know, Harrison is the unhappy one or something.









