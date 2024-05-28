Bidenomics at WORK! Democrats Definitely Do NOT Want You Watching This From LOTT...
Democrat Lumping '21-Year-Old Children' Into Gun-Grabbing STATS Proves How Damn DISHONEST...
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan...
Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only...
What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump...
'Trans' Activist Teaches Viewers About His 'Marshmallow Wand Removal' While Sitting at Dis...
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump Are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering...
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card...
Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six...
Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High...
Touré Asks What White American Culture Is
The Walls Are Closing in! 'Authoritarianism Expert' Announces a 'Lethal Blow' for Trump
Ben Smith Gets Spanked for Letting the Washington Post 'Skate’ on the Alito...
'Sick and Misogynistic': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Ru Paul's Drag Race Over Mastectomy Costume

She'll Swallow Your SOUL! Chelsea Handler Putting Harrison Butker 'in His Place' Is Just CREEPY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on May 28, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Chelsea Handler had some things to say about Harrison Butker's commencement speech. Ironically, nobody really cared enough about it to share it until just now ...

Advertisement

What is UP with this the giant vein in this broad's forehead? Yikes. We can't stop staring at it ... 

She's always looked rough. Hey, when you spend seven days a week, 24 hours a day being angry about SOMETHING it eventually starts showing up on the outside.

And that VEIN.

Heh.

Honestly we did too, which is never a good thing for someone like Chelsea. When a site like ours that focuses on mocking horrible people forgets about you? Yeah, ouch.

Recommended

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger
Sam J.
Advertisement

And ... THAT VEIN.

But you know, Harrison is the unhappy one or something.



======================================================================

Related:

Bidenomics at WORK! Democrats Definitely Do NOT Want you Watching This from LOTT (So Ya' GOTTA Watch It)

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger

Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only HELPS Trump (Watch)

What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF

OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election

======================================================================

Tags: CHELSEA HANDLER HARRISON BUTKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger
Sam J.
Bidenomics at WORK! Democrats Definitely Do NOT Want You Watching This From LOTT (So Ya' GOTTA Watch It)
Sam J.
Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only HELPS Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF
Sam J.
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump Are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election
Sam J.
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card but ... Here We Are
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger Sam J.
Advertisement