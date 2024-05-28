Democrat Lumping '21-Year-Old Children' Into Gun-Grabbing STATS Proves How Damn DISHONEST...
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan...
What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump...
'Trans' Activist Teaches Viewers About His 'Marshmallow Wand Removal' While Sitting at Dis...
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering...
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card...
Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six...
Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High...
Touré Asks What White American Culture Is
The Walls Are Closing in! 'Authoritarianism Expert' Announces a 'Lethal Blow' for Trump
Ben Smith Gets Spanked for Letting the Washington Post 'Skate’ on the Alito...
'Sick and Misogynistic': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Ru Paul's Drag Race Over Mastectomy Costume
Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Supporters Want to 'Pass As More American'
Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging...

Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only HELPS Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden campaign is outside the NYC courthouse where lawyers are making their final arguments in a Trump case starting today. If they wanted to convince us this was political they did a great job of it.

Advertisement

Of course, they're claiming otherwise.

OF COURSE.

Watch this:

The post continues:

... As we speak Donald Trump, somewhere fighting for himself, maybe taking a power nap..."

What a bunch of a-holes.

Oh, it got worse. Then Robert De Niro showed up:

The post continues:

Donald Trump wants to destroy not only this city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world.

Once again, these lunatics need to make up their minds. Is he lazy and stupid (as in napping inside) OR is he some brilliant villainous mastermind out to destroy the world?!

Recommended

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger
Sam J.
Advertisement

Gotta love this:

Yes, Bob.

They're traitors.

Just like you.

*cough cough*

They couldn't be more tone-deaf if they tried.

Bob is exceptionally wealthy and privileged, he assumes he has nothing to worry about.

True story.

======================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF

OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election

Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are

Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six People (Four GIRLS!) Just Got CRAZIER

Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High Taxes Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP BIDEN CAMPAIGN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger
Sam J.
What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF
Sam J.
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election
Sam J.
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are
Sam J.
Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six People (Four GIRLS!) Just Got CRAZIER
Sam J.
Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High Taxes Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS Is Nuts (and Honestly Really Scary) --> TSA Agent Targets Conservative (Jan 6) Passenger Sam J.
Advertisement