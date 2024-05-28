Robert De Niro's BATS**T Rant During Biden Campaign Presser Outside NYC Court Only HELPS Trump (Watch)

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Biden campaign is outside the NYC courthouse where lawyers are making their final arguments in a Trump case starting today. If they wanted to convince us this was political they did a great job of it.

Of course, they're claiming otherwise.

OF COURSE.

Watch this:

Biden campaign outside the NYC courthouse where Trump is at: "We're not here today because of what's going on over there. We are here today because you all are here...The contrast here pretty much writes itself. As we speak Donald Trump, somewhere fighting for himself, maybe… pic.twitter.com/STp4mIE8UF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2024

The post continues:

... As we speak Donald Trump, somewhere fighting for himself, maybe taking a power nap..."

What a bunch of a-holes.

Oh, it got worse. Then Robert De Niro showed up:

Robert De Niro at the Biden campaign press conference invokes 9/11 while criticizing Trump: The Twin Towers fell over here...We vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life...Donald Trump wants to destroy not only this city, but the country, and eventually he… pic.twitter.com/AOHV2DdwaU — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2024

The post continues:

Donald Trump wants to destroy not only this city, but the country, and eventually he could destroy the world.

Once again, these lunatics need to make up their minds. Is he lazy and stupid (as in napping inside) OR is he some brilliant villainous mastermind out to destroy the world?!

Gotta love this:

While De Niro was praising Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, someone off camera says they lied under oath about what they did on J6.



"Who lied under oath?"



"Those two traitors behind you."



"What are you saying?"



"They're traitors."



"They're traitors?...They stood… pic.twitter.com/Bh2QAYBCQp — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2024

Yes, Bob.

They're traitors.

Just like you.

JFC. This old man again. It’s been the same rant since 2016. pic.twitter.com/i0dXVKExQY — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 28, 2024

*cough cough*

"We vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life"



Yet...Biden is bending over backwards for Hamas and bending over the couch for Iran. — Rafaella Gabriela Sarsaparilla (@magic_mom14) May 28, 2024

They couldn't be more tone-deaf if they tried.

As he stands in a city being destroyed by Democrats before our very eyes — TheCatsMeow (@LB22222222) May 28, 2024

Bob is exceptionally wealthy and privileged, he assumes he has nothing to worry about.

True story.

