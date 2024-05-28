HE’S BACK: Trans TikToker Talks About His 'Marshmallow Wand' at Disney in Front...
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering...
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card...
Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six...
Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High...
Touré Asks What White American Culture Is
The Walls Are Closing in! 'Authoritarianism Expert' Announces a 'Lethal Blow' for Trump
Ben Smith Gets Spanked for Letting the Washington Post 'Skate’ on the Alito...
'Sick and Misogynistic': Megyn Kelly ROASTS Ru Paul's Drag Race Over Mastectomy Costume
Ana Navarro Says Latino Trump Supporters Want to 'Pass As More American'
Joe Biden Turns to Terry McAauliffe, Hillary Clinton in Hopes of Bolstering Flagging...
Rep. Cori Bush Gets Memorial Day Wrong Too
CLOWN SHOW: Watch Mayor Pete Blame Climate Change for Airplane Turbulence With a...
To No One's Great Shock Ilhan Omar Doesn't Know What Memorial Day Commemorates

What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

As usual, when it comes to this legal mumbo jumbo we fully admit we are hardly experts. Heck, we spend most of our time making fun of dullards like Eric Swalwell and AOC. But when we see someone like Jonathan Turley voice concern about the behavior of Trump's judge we take that seriously because unlike us, Turley DOES know what he's talking about.

Advertisement

And this seems shady AF to us.

Take a look:

... proven a minimalist judge giving the defendant the bare minimum of protections at every turn.

Almost as if the judge himself is hoping for a conviction.

Hrm.

So any effort to actually win the election could be seen as fraud?

This is nuts.

Hey, if they want to go that route, than every single politician should be sitting in that courtroom today.

Mistrial anyone?

That's exactly what this looks like.

Recommended

OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election
Sam J.
Advertisement

This trial will go down as a template for what Democrats are willing to do to win an election.

Just like the lockdowns.

Oops, we probably shouldn't have said that part out loud ... our bad.

======================================================================

Related:

Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are

Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six People (Four GIRLS!) Just Got CRAZIER

Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High Taxes Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong

WOW --> Julie Kelly DRAGS Shady and Sus AF Prosecutor on Jack Smith's Team in Short But Damning Thread

LOOK on Pete Buttigieg's Face When CBS Journo DARES Disagree With Him About EVs is GLORIOUS (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP STORMY DANIELS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election
Sam J.
Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are
Sam J.
Story of Mentally Ill Man Who Thinks He's a Woman Who Stabbed Six People (Four GIRLS!) Just Got CRAZIER
Sam J.
Gene Wu's Smug Attempt at Dunking on Taxpayer Calling Him Out for High Taxes Goes SPECTACULARLY Wrong
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Walls Are Closing in! 'Authoritarianism Expert' Announces a 'Lethal Blow' for Trump
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOPS! Biden Campaign Just Proved BS Cases Against Trump are ABSOLUTELY About Interfering in 2024 Election Sam J.
Advertisement