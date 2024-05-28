What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump Jury Entered Seems Shady AF

As usual, when it comes to this legal mumbo jumbo we fully admit we are hardly experts. Heck, we spend most of our time making fun of dullards like Eric Swalwell and AOC. But when we see someone like Jonathan Turley voice concern about the behavior of Trump's judge we take that seriously because unlike us, Turley DOES know what he's talking about.

And this seems shady AF to us.

Take a look:

Before the jury entered, the judge told the parties not to go into the law, “that will be my job.” That is precisely what worries many of us. Merchan has proven a minimalist judge giving the defendant the bare minimum of protections at every turn... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 28, 2024

... proven a minimalist judge giving the defendant the bare minimum of protections at every turn.

Almost as if the judge himself is hoping for a conviction.

Hrm.

...The fraud instruction alone is so generalized that it would seem to encompass any claim that the defendant sought to influence the election through his actions. Merchan has done little to tailor standard instructions for this novel and frankly troubling case... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 28, 2024

So any effort to actually win the election could be seen as fraud?

This is nuts.

Hey, if they want to go that route, than every single politician should be sitting in that courtroom today.

...The judge has allowed this jury to believe that there were federal election violations by Trump and his campaign. At the same time, he has allowed the jury to disagree on what crime was being committed and still treat the verdict as unanimous. https://t.co/KjMgW5NEZ9 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 28, 2024

Mistrial anyone?

The point is to convict Trump, not do justice. — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) May 28, 2024

That's exactly what this looks like.

This trial will go down as a template on how a court can manipulate a verdict. The old saying prosecutors “can indict a ham sandwich” is now replaced with justice department can convict a ham sandwich” — BruceTheAlmighty (@PraiseB2Me) May 28, 2024

This trial will go down as a template for what Democrats are willing to do to win an election.

Just like the lockdowns.

Oops, we probably shouldn't have said that part out loud ... our bad.

