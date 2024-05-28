Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are

What Judge Merchan Told Parties About 'Not Going Into the Law' Before Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've never accused Eric Swalwell of being the brightest crayon in the box (in fact, we're pretty sure no one has), but surely even he knows defending terrorists is not a great look, right? And dude, c'mon, there is no such thing as 'recklessly prosecuting' terrorists.

You don't prosecute them.

You end them.

Netanyahu gets that, too bad Eric does not.

If we weren't so busy pointing and laughing at this nob we'd be embarrassed for him.

Can't help but notice we're not seeing any Democrats calling Hamas out.

Weird.

That would be the end of all of this.

Why wouldn't they call Hamas out?

Kidding, we know damn well why they won't. 

That's actually a very powerful post.

At this point, with everything we've seen Eric say and do we're pretty sure he's incapable of feeling shame.

We see what they did there.

