Dude. WUT? We Didn't Have Eric Swalwell Defending Terrorists on Our BINGO Card But ... Here We Are

We've never accused Eric Swalwell of being the brightest crayon in the box (in fact, we're pretty sure no one has), but surely even he knows defending terrorists is not a great look, right? And dude, c'mon, there is no such thing as 'recklessly prosecuting' terrorists.

You don't prosecute them.

You end them.

Netanyahu gets that, too bad Eric does not.

Netanayhu’s reckless prosecution of Hamas has killed Israeli hostages, aid workers, and innocent Palestinians. And nothing changes. The same tactics by the same leaders will only produce same or worse results. https://t.co/NQYBaf4l1D — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 27, 2024

If we weren't so busy pointing and laughing at this nob we'd be embarrassed for him.

Hamas could release the remaining hostages and surrender. Why don’t you terrorist sympathizers ever mention that part? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 28, 2024

Can't help but notice we're not seeing any Democrats calling Hamas out.

Weird.

That would be the end of all of this.

You are an awful human being supporting a group that hides among civilian and raped and killed children. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) May 28, 2024

I think the word you’re looking for is “persecution”. But yeah, war is hell Eric and it was Hamas that took hostages and put them and civilians in harms way not Netanyahu. You’re taking the side of terrorists



Funny I don’t see a single post from you demanding Hamas release… — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 27, 2024

Why wouldn't they call Hamas out?

Kidding, we know damn well why they won't.

Hamas still holding hostages gives Israel the right to fight in Gaza.

You can't hold my children and ask me not to look for them. — Freedompedia (@freedompedia) May 27, 2024

That's actually a very powerful post.

You are giving ammunition to Hamas who is using human shields.

Shame on you. — Chris C (@mrfudd0) May 27, 2024

At this point, with everything we've seen Eric say and do we're pretty sure he's incapable of feeling shame.

There's no such thing as reckless prosecution of hamas terrorists.

That scourge MUST be eradicated and you know it.

You've conveniently ignored the fact they've long been designated a terrorist organization by the United States of America.

Buying votes is ugly and war is hell. — Pedal to the metal ‘till you see God, then brake! (@thefloridarose) May 28, 2024

After what happened, he's not being ruthless enough. — Valkybob8030 MonsterMAGA (@Libturdcrusher) May 28, 2024

I long for the days when our leaders just slept with foreign spies and no one got hurt. — Based Joe Biden (Parody) (@BasedJoeBidenX) May 27, 2024

We see what they did there.

