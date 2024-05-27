Old Man Who Can't Define a Woman Has Plan to Protect Science from Trump annnd Now We're DEAD (LOL!)

Biden has a plan to protect science from Trump.

No, really.

Stop laughing.

OK FINE, laugh. We did.

The old man who can't define a woman who thinks he was the VP during COVID wants to protect science from Trump.

Alrighty then.

Biden’s got a plan to protect science from Trump https://t.co/u9lgvGIg0J — POLITICO (@politico) May 27, 2024

From POLITICO:

In an effort to Trump-proof, NIH has designated an official to identify political meddling in the agency’s work and is tasking a soon-to-be-established scientific integrity council with reviewing those cases. The White House knows Trump could still cast those plans aside but is calculating that doing so will set off alarms with the media, Congress and the public. The Biden administration likely hopes GOP lawmakers, even those who think the NIH needs an overhaul, will temper Trump’s moves. “Interfering and manipulating science to hit a partisan agenda is inappropriate and is what we’re working to wall against,” Lyric Jorgenson, NIH’s designated scientific integrity official, said in an interview. She added: The plan to protect the agency’s independence is critical because the public needs to be able to rely on NIH to “generate rigorous, trusted evidence to inform public health.”

Trump-proof? Really? If only Trump had Biden-Proofed the entire country ...

Oh, please 😂 — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) May 27, 2024

“An official to designate political meddling?” Does that include people like Fauci who for political reason his the origin of Covid? Of course not. This is only for conservatives who the unelected bureaucrats believe are getting in their way — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) May 27, 2024

The folks who can’t define what a woman is has decided to protect science from the people who can???? — Satanás (@DSmykal) May 27, 2024

Don't look at us, man.

We just work here.

