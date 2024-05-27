Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is So Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete

You know, when we think of Pete Buttigieg we don't really see him as an intimidating or scary figure. Honestly, we spend a lot of time making fun of him for being an unqualified, absolutel disaster who Biden hired to check off the 'gay' box in his administration.

Threatened by him though?

Nah.

So this REALLY made us laugh.

Republicans are threatened by Pete Buttigieg - because a Navy Vet, Rhodes Scholar & loving family man who speaks 7 languages, never loses his cool & is gay - freaks the hell outta them. pic.twitter.com/07E7mZOlf1 — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) May 26, 2024

Note, as our dear, wonderful readers know, we don't typically cover randos and nobodies because they could be anyone HOWEVER when we see something go fairly viral because of how ridiculous it is (like this), we make an exception.

Not to mention the responses are GOLD JERRY, GOLD!

It’s probably because he’s unqualified to be Secretary of the Dept. of Transportation. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 27, 2024

Nah, it’s because he is a joke — BH (@bradyjholt) May 26, 2024

I thought it was the train derailments and bridge collapses — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) May 26, 2024

Just sayin' ...

Unqualified, diversity hire that has done absolutely nothing to improve anything in this country. — Random Thoughts (@im_thinking2) May 26, 2024

7 languages? 😂😂😂😂😂 Dude couldn’t even fix potholes in the town he was mayor of. — Alex (@Rabidcow1) May 27, 2024

Excellent point.

Who could be threatened by a guy who, with $7.5B could only build 7 chargers? — R T (@RDog861) May 27, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

No, it’s the incompetence. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 27, 2024

And we all know what 'bless your heart' means in the south.

Pete Buttigieg is useless. Look what he did in South Bend. The Biden Administration is the worst administration in the history of this country. — Matthew Nichol (@MatthewNichol5) May 26, 2024

Republicans aren’t threatened by Pete Buttigieg. pic.twitter.com/t4ffzYz05A — Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch (@PatrioticPizzas) May 26, 2024

And that's the truth.

