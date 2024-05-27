Even NBC Can't Ignore How EFF'D Up It Was for Biden To Visit...
'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
What Prof. Turley Shows Us in the Trump Case Calls for Jury Nullification...
Wu … Wut? Private School Parent, Gene Wu's Feud With Corey A. DeAngelis...
Bigot Against Bigotry - 'Indiana Girl' Claims Moral High Ground By Being a...
'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does...
Breaking: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Dead at 37 Following Attempted Robbery in...
Play Hardball: Ohio Republicans Have No Obligation to Save DNC from Ignoring Election...
DEVOUT CATHOLIC ALERT: Biden Admin Backpedals BIG TIME After Banning Mass at National...
All 80 COVID Counts Against New Jersey's Atilis Gym Have Been Dropped With...
Not Today, Satan: Hate Crime Charges Dropped for Iowa Vet Who Beheaded Satan...
Rasmussen Reports: 32% of Likely Voters Think the Country Is Heading in the...
Justice: Kansas City Staffer Fired for Post Doxxing Harrison Butker

Lefty's List of Reasons Pete Buttigieg is So Threatening to Republicans Hilariously BACKFIRES ... on Pete

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

You know, when we think of Pete Buttigieg we don't really see him as an intimidating or scary figure. Honestly, we spend a lot of time making fun of him for being an unqualified, absolutel disaster who Biden hired to check off the 'gay' box in his administration.

Advertisement

Threatened by him though?

Nah.

So this REALLY made us laugh.

Note, as our dear, wonderful readers know, we don't typically cover randos and nobodies because they could be anyone HOWEVER when we see something go fairly viral because of how ridiculous it is (like this), we make an exception.

Not to mention the responses are GOLD JERRY, GOLD!

Just sayin' ...

Excellent point.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And we all know what 'bless your heart' means in the south.

And that's the truth.

======================================================================

Related:

Defiant L's Asking Twitter/X Users What They Think George Floyd is Most Known for Results in COMEDY GOLD

Of ALL the Things That Never Happened, THIS Dear Muslim Letter Happened Even LESS Than That (Screenshot)

Sheldon 'Whites-Only' Whitehouse Tries Dragging Alito and Thomas for Transgressions in Thread and HOO BOY

'So DESPERATE to Convict Trump They're BREAKING the Law': Greta Van Susteren Goes OFF on Trump's Judge

Nothing to See Here, Just Rashida Tlaib Trashing Biden at Conference Funded by LITERAL Terrorists (Watch)

======================================================================

Tags: REPUBLICANS PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What Prof. Turley Shows Us in the Trump Case Calls for Jury Nullification (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Sit This One OUT': Liz Cheney's Memorial Day Post Goes Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Very WRONG
Sam J.
'She/Her Resister' Asks Americans to Pay More Taxes and Whoa Nelly, That Does NOT Go Over Well
Grateful Calvin
Wu … Wut? Private School Parent, Gene Wu's Feud With Corey A. DeAngelis Keeps Getting Weirder
FuzzyChimp
Bigot Against Bigotry - 'Indiana Girl' Claims Moral High Ground By Being a Bigot
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement